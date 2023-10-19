Crunchy deets: TRS too will be in the fray!

By Express News Service

TRS too will be in the fray!

After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed its name to BRS, a new party, the Telangana Rajya Samithi (TRS), was formed recently. The ECI on Wednesday allotted a common symbol — ‘gas cylinder’ — to Telangana Rajya Samithi for all 119 Assembly segments. Telangana Rajya Samithi president T Balarangam hails from Siddipet and is a former worker of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. TRS is a household name in the state and if the new party fields candidates, it will have an impact on the ruling BRS.

Kishan Rayabharam: Season 2023, Episode 2

After Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Laxman met Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, reports said that the saffron party may have sought an alliance with the Jana Sena in Telangana. The Jana Sena chief has already said the party would contest from 32 segments including Sanathnagar and Kukatpally. When reporters asked Kishan about the purpose of the visit, the BJP state chief — who was present in the meeting between Amit Shah and Nara Lokesh a few days earlier — remained tight-lipped. Some claim that the actual purpose of Wednesday’s Rayabharam was to dissuade the star from contesting in the State.

Counting on a son’s sacrifice

Jana Reddy, the old warhorse, has become the latest Congress leader to have an eye on the CM’s gaddi — in this case, with the help of his son’s sacrifice. Though out of hectic active politics for some time, the former minister is counting on his luck and drawing inspiration from the late PV Narasimha Rao. Jana Reddy quipped to the media that like Narasimha Rao, who was offered the PM post when he was not expecting it, he too might get a chance. Jana Reddy’s younger son has already received the party ticket from his father’s traditional constituency, Nagarjunasagar, while his elder son has applied for a ticket from Miryalaguda. “It’s not a big deal. When time comes my son will resign and I will be elected back as MLA,” he was heard saying. One is not sure if his younger son is ready for the sacrifice.

Inputs: VV Balakrishna, B Kartheek

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TRS too will be in the fray! After Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed its name to BRS, a new party, the Telangana Rajya Samithi (TRS), was formed recently. The ECI on Wednesday allotted a common symbol — ‘gas cylinder’ — to Telangana Rajya Samithi for all 119 Assembly segments. Telangana Rajya Samithi president T Balarangam hails from Siddipet and is a former worker of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. TRS is a household name in the state and if the new party fields candidates, it will have an impact on the ruling BRS. Kishan Rayabharam: Season 2023, Episode 2 After Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Laxman met Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, reports said that the saffron party may have sought an alliance with the Jana Sena in Telangana. The Jana Sena chief has already said the party would contest from 32 segments including Sanathnagar and Kukatpally. When reporters asked Kishan about the purpose of the visit, the BJP state chief — who was present in the meeting between Amit Shah and Nara Lokesh a few days earlier — remained tight-lipped. Some claim that the actual purpose of Wednesday’s Rayabharam was to dissuade the star from contesting in the State. Counting on a son’s sacrifice Jana Reddy, the old warhorse, has become the latest Congress leader to have an eye on the CM’s gaddi — in this case, with the help of his son’s sacrifice. Though out of hectic active politics for some time, the former minister is counting on his luck and drawing inspiration from the late PV Narasimha Rao. Jana Reddy quipped to the media that like Narasimha Rao, who was offered the PM post when he was not expecting it, he too might get a chance. Jana Reddy’s younger son has already received the party ticket from his father’s traditional constituency, Nagarjunasagar, while his elder son has applied for a ticket from Miryalaguda. “It’s not a big deal. When time comes my son will resign and I will be elected back as MLA,” he was heard saying. One is not sure if his younger son is ready for the sacrifice.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inputs: VV Balakrishna, B Kartheek Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp