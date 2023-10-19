Gandikunta residents threaten boycott of Telangana Assembly polls over road woes

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Frustrated by the lack of connectivity to their village, residents of Gandikunta in Cherial mandal here announced that they would boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if a proper road is not laid. “We will vote for anyone who solves our road problem. If no one comes forward, we will boycott the elections,” the locals said. The residents pooled in money and put up a banner at the village entrance highlighting their problems.

About 150 families, comprising 250 voters, who live in this village have to walk for four km to hail an auto-rickshaw or catch a bus to travel to other places. Since there is no proper road, auto drivers are refusing to come to the village, the residents mentioned in the banner. Even to go to the neighbouring village of Nagapur, they have to negotiate a gravel road and that has been the situation for the last 30 years.

The villagers said that during monsoon season, this road becomes unpliable, making it difficult even for motorcycles to cross it. “It becomes extremely difficult to take a sick person or a pregnant woman to the hospital at night due to the condition of this road,” they added. For the last 30 years, the residents said they have been urging the MLAs and ministers, submitting representations and even complaining to the authorities, but to no avail.

“We are tired of requesting public representatives time and time again. If the leaders want our votes, they will have to take up the construction of the road,” they said. After the sarpanch elections in 2019, proposals were sent for the construction of the road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, but the authorities failed to give approval for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore, they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SIDDIPET: Frustrated by the lack of connectivity to their village, residents of Gandikunta in Cherial mandal here announced that they would boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if a proper road is not laid. “We will vote for anyone who solves our road problem. If no one comes forward, we will boycott the elections,” the locals said. The residents pooled in money and put up a banner at the village entrance highlighting their problems. About 150 families, comprising 250 voters, who live in this village have to walk for four km to hail an auto-rickshaw or catch a bus to travel to other places. Since there is no proper road, auto drivers are refusing to come to the village, the residents mentioned in the banner. Even to go to the neighbouring village of Nagapur, they have to negotiate a gravel road and that has been the situation for the last 30 years. The villagers said that during monsoon season, this road becomes unpliable, making it difficult even for motorcycles to cross it. “It becomes extremely difficult to take a sick person or a pregnant woman to the hospital at night due to the condition of this road,” they added. For the last 30 years, the residents said they have been urging the MLAs and ministers, submitting representations and even complaining to the authorities, but to no avail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are tired of requesting public representatives time and time again. If the leaders want our votes, they will have to take up the construction of the road,” they said. After the sarpanch elections in 2019, proposals were sent for the construction of the road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, but the authorities failed to give approval for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore, they added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp