‘GWMC neglecting Bathukamma arrangements’

U Mahesh

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is being accused of negligence in making arrangements for Saddula Bathukamma festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Warangal and Hanamkonda cities.

In the past, women have celebrated the festival with pomp at places like Padmakshi, Bhadrakali temples, Fort Warangal, Pothana Nagar, AJ Mills and Kashibugga and the GWMC had made arrangements by providing floodlights, drinking water, sound systems and local swimmers for the traditional Bathukamma immersion.

This year, the civic body has made no such arrangements, citing the Model Code of Conduct being in force due to the Assembly elections. However, a section of political leaders pointed out that previous elections did not deter the GWMC from making arrangements for the Bathukamma festival.

GWMC Commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha said that they had approached the ECI seeking permission to make arrangements through district collectors P Pravinya and Sikta Patnaik. Rizwan Basha assured that the civic body was adhering to ECI regulations and will start making the arrangements as soon as permission is received. However, BJP and Congress corporators in the GWMC said that the model code does not apply to celebrations.

