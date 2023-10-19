Haritha Haram is Telangana’ ‘Green Necklace’: Mayor in keynote address at UN event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The success of Telangana ku Haritha Haram (TTKH) initiated by the Telangana government has translated into a “Green Necklace for Telangana”, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said on Wednesday.

In her keynote address at the second World Forum on Urban Forests organised by the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (UNFAO) and Arbor Day Foundation in Washington DC on Wednesday, the mayor said that the TKHH was aimed at increasing the green cover in the State by planting millions of trees, revitalising urban spaces and promoting sustainable environmental practices. “This programme has not only transformed Hyderabad into a lush and eco-friendly city but has also set an inspiring example for other regions globally,” she added.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the civic body has implemented a series of progressive measures, including afforestation drives, vertical gardening in urban areas and eco-friendly waste management practices, Vijayalaxmi said.

