If required, TSPSC will be revamped, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would be revamped if required after the upcoming elections.Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Markfed ground here, he also said that job calendars would be released every year to fill the vacancies.

“In the last nine and a half years, the BRS government gave notification to 2.20 lakh jobs , out of which 1.30 lakh vacancies have already been filled. The remaining vacancies too will be filled in the near future,” he said.He appealed to the people to once again ensure the victory of MLA Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar segment in the upcoming elections.

Referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Telangana, he alleged that they were coming to the State with the intention of provoking youth. “Don’t fall for crocodile tears. Think wisely and vote for the BRS. If the Congress or BJP are voted to power, Telangana will go 50 years back and it will be deprived of development,” he said.

Speaking about BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, the BRS leader wanted to know what the former did for Karimnagar.“He did not get a single educational institution nor did he construct one temple in this region,” he said.

“With hate speeches, by creating communal differences, they (BJP leaders) try to secure votes during elections. On the other hand, we have a leader in KCR who always works for the welfare of all communities and never plays politics in the name of religion,” he added.

He further said, “Whoever received Rs 15 lakh in their Jan Dhan accounts, may vote for the BJP. Whoever received Rythu Bandhu money vote for the BRS.”

