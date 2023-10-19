Meet the new Tripura governor who survived Naxal murder attempt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu appointed former BJP state president and three-time MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy as the Governor of Tripura on Wednesday. The announcement is along expected lines, as he was being seen as the senior leader from Telangana who could be made a Governor as Bandaru Dattatreya’s term as Haryana Governor will be coming to an end soon.

Nallu Indrasena Reddy

Indrasena Reddy has been the face of the BJP since the Emergency era, and had also been jailed under MISA in 1975 for a year during that dark period. Indrasena Reddy was a research scholar who pursued his MSc in Mathematics from Osmania University. During his student days, he was the state secretary of Yuva Janata during Janata Party rule in 1977. He also served as the state president of BJYM in the 80s.

It was right after the murder of George Reddy at Osmania University that Indrasena Reddy was targeted by the Radical Students Union, which was a frontal student organisation of the Naxals in 1973. He was stabbed in his stomach by Venkata Ramani, an RSU activist. He survived the attack. He survived another murder attempt by his adversaries by hanging on to his balcony when the attackers tried to push him off his residence in Malakpet in the 90s.

He went on to defeat top leaders like the then home minister Prabhakar Reddy, and also former AP chief minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, when they contested against him from Malakpet assembly constituency.

Indrasena Reddy won from Malakpet in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 Assembly elections. He has unsuccessfully contested from Nalgonda, Bhongir and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segments since the onset of the new millennium.

