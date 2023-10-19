Home States Telangana

Meet the new Tripura governor who survived Naxal murder attempt

Indrasena Reddy won from Malakpet in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 Assembly elections.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MLA N Indrasena Reddy

Former BJP MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu appointed former BJP state president and three-time MLA Nallu Indrasena Reddy as the Governor of Tripura on Wednesday. The announcement is along expected lines, as he was being seen as the senior leader from Telangana who could be made a Governor as Bandaru Dattatreya’s term as Haryana Governor will be coming to an end soon.

Nallu Indrasena Reddy

Indrasena Reddy has been the face of the BJP since the Emergency era, and had also been jailed under MISA in 1975 for a year during that dark period. Indrasena Reddy was a research scholar who pursued his MSc in Mathematics from Osmania University. During his student days, he was the state secretary of Yuva Janata during Janata Party rule in 1977. He also served as the state president of BJYM in the 80s.

It was right after the murder of George Reddy at Osmania University that Indrasena Reddy was targeted by the Radical Students Union, which was a frontal student organisation of the Naxals in 1973. He was stabbed in his stomach by Venkata Ramani, an RSU activist. He survived the attack. He survived another murder attempt by his adversaries by hanging on to his balcony when the attackers tried to push him off his residence in Malakpet in the 90s.

He went on to defeat top leaders like the then home minister Prabhakar Reddy, and also former AP chief minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, when they contested against him from Malakpet assembly constituency.
Indrasena Reddy won from Malakpet in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 Assembly elections. He has unsuccessfully contested from Nalgonda, Bhongir and Malkajgiri  Lok Sabha segments since the onset of the new millennium.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Indrasena Reddy Tripura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp