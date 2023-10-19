Home States Telangana

NABARD advocates advanced technology in agriculture sector

Dr Ram Gopal Varma, project investigator, explained the progress of the drone project in paddy cultivation with the financial assistance of NABARD.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to shortage of labour in the field of agriculture, there is a need to move towards advanced technologies and mechanisation, said Suseela Chintala, the Chief General Manager of the Telangana region of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at a conference organised at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on the topic ‘Development of drone-based services in rice cropping’, Suseela suggested that extensive training programmes should be conducted for capacity building among farmers and the youth on the use of drone technology. NABARD will be at the forefront to support such programmes, she added.

There should be a “one stop solution” to provide all types of services in agriculture through drones, said Chintala, adding that the implementation of modern technology in agriculture can attract the youth towards agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Venkataramana, Registrar of the University, said that with the use of drones, crops can be planted in a larger area in a short time and the cost of cultivation will also be reduced.
Dr Ram Gopal Varma, project investigator, explained the progress of the drone project in paddy cultivation with the financial assistance of NABARD. He said that in the past two years, many standards have been set regarding the use of drones.

