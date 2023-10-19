Senior Congress leaders upset with ticket allotments in Khammam, Palair

B Satyanaryana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: Senior Congress leaders in Khammam and Palair Assembly segments appear to be upset with the party as it is expected to allott the tickets to recent joinees — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao.

Khammam Congress president MD Javed said he has been actively participating in party activities and taking up agitations against the BRS-led State government for the last five years. Additionally, he said he helped develop a group of loyal party workers and followers apart from working with the Muslim community to push the party’s secular image.

He was known as a strong supporter of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and was expecting the party ticket from Khammam. However, as was reported earlier in these columns, the ticket would be given to Thummala. Subsequently, he conducted a meeting with his followers to discuss the future course of action.

In Palair, Rayala Nageswara Rao, who contested on a Congress ticket last time, was also reported to be unhappy with the State leadership’s decision.Rayala also held a meeting with his followers and discussed his plans for the future.

