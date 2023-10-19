State BJP leaders in Delhi to decide on candidates ahead of Assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All eyes are on the BJP’s central election committee (CEC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday. State leaders including MP and CEC member K Laxman, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay and the State election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender left for the national capital on Wednesday.

According to sources, the shortlisted candidates from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan could be announced after Thursday’s CEC meeting.

Till now, two CEC meetings have been held in New Delhi to deliberate on the party’s candidates for Assembly elections in five States next month. Sources said that the release of the list of candidates for polls in Rajasthan could be delayed. However, it is not clear whether a full or partial list of candidates will be announced on Thursday, or on Friday at the most.

Meanwhile, the party’s central leadership has proposed the deputation of union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior leaders to address public meetings in various Assembly constituencies in Telangana after Dasara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has recently addressed public meetings in Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad, and is now expected to address more meetings and conduct roadshows. His schedule is yet to be confirmed by the party.

Cong has no right to seek votes in Telangana: Kishan

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was resorting to extorting “Congress tax” and “Telangana election tax” to fund the elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. He said that “Sakala Janula Telangana” (Telangana of all) will be achieved in the State, as he felt that the people were not going to work to bring one family to power anymore.

Palakurthy ZPTC K Sandhya Rani, who recently resigned from the BRS, joined the BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy at the BJP party office in Nampally on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Kishan asked what face did Congress’ central leaders have in seeking votes from the people in Telangana, after doing injustice to the State by merging it with the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1956, and claiming the lives of 369 Telangana activists in 1969 movement, and more than 1,200 people in the last leg of the movement.

“Rahul Gandhi should explain why Telangana was willfully forced into backwardness and injustice was done to the State in providing jobs and irrigation after ruling the State for all those decades,” he said.Observing that the ‘tsunami” of youth will not let KCR come to power again, he said that the chief minister has back-stabbed the youth by failing to conduct TSPSC exams and filling vacant posts.

Tentative schedule of BJP’s public meetings

October 20: Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani to address town hall meeting in Dubbaka Assembly constituency and take part in Bathukamma celebrations in Amberpet constituency, where an event with the theme “Nari Shakthi Bathukamma” is being planned to be held.

October 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (venue yet to be confirmed)

October 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Hyderabad)

