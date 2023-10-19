Telangana: Boath MLA booked for ‘cheating’ after quitting BRS

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad police registered a cheating case against Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao as soon as he quit the ruling BRS on Tuesday. According to police, the case related to sale of land was filed by a complainant back in 2012.

Adilabad Two Town SI G Pradeep said that complainant Kandeshwar Aditya approached the district court stating that in 2012 the Boath MLA sold a plot in Bhattisavargam village to two different persons. The court gave direction to the police to file a cheating case and to submit a report after completing the investigation. The MLA allegedly sold two guntas of land to Kandeshwar Aditya in 2012 and sold the same land to Santosh in 2019.

“On October 16, the court issued the orders, based on which we filed a cheating case under Sections 420, 418 and 419 of the IPC,” he said.After quitting the BRS, Bapu Rao met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. He was reportedly offered Congress ticket to contest in the upcoming elections.

