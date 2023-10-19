Home States Telangana

Telangana: Boath MLA booked for ‘cheating’ after quitting BRS

The court gave direction to the police to file a cheating case and to submit a report after completing the investigation.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rathod Bapu Rao. (Photo | Wiki Commons)

Rathod Bapu Rao. (Photo | Wiki Commons)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad police registered a cheating case against Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao as soon as he quit the ruling BRS on Tuesday. According to police, the case related to sale of land was filed by a complainant back in 2012.

Adilabad Two Town SI G Pradeep said that complainant Kandeshwar Aditya approached the district court stating that in 2012 the Boath MLA sold a plot in Bhattisavargam village to two different persons. The court gave direction to the police to file a cheating case and to submit a report after completing the investigation. The MLA allegedly sold two guntas of land to Kandeshwar Aditya in 2012 and sold the same land to Santosh in 2019.

“On October 16, the court issued the orders, based on which  we filed a cheating case under Sections 420, 418 and 419 of the IPC,” he said.After quitting the BRS, Bapu Rao met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. He was reportedly offered Congress ticket to contest in the upcoming elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Boath Rathod Bapu Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp