Home States Telangana

Temple visit, special pujas mark launch of Congress poll campaign in Telangana

While they are awed by various carved pillars as well as carved mythical animals, dancers or musicians, Rahul was particularly impressed by the giant Nandi statue and took several pictures of it.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performs puja at the Ramappa Temple on Wednesday; (inset) Priyanka Gandhi looks on as Rahul takes a picture of Nandi

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: As in other States, in Telangana, too AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched the Congress poll campaign. Here, it was with a visit to the historic Ramappa Temple where they performed special pujas on Wednesday.

With their foreheads adorned with ‘kumkum’ and ‘veebudhi’, the Gandhi siblings offered prayers to the Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy at the Kakatiya-era temple located at Palampet village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district before launching the Vijayabheri bus yatra.

After performing ‘abhishekam’ to the presiding deity, which lasted for about 30 minutes, priests K Harisharma and M Umashankar blessed the duo, following which they went round the temple premises to see the masterpieces of Kakatiya-era sculptors. While they are awed by various carved pillars as well as carved mythical animals, dancers or musicians, Rahul was particularly impressed by the giant Nandi statue and took several pictures of it.

The two Congress leaders listened with rapt attention as temple guide G Vijay Kumar explained the history, the sculptures, spoke about the Nagini dancer carved on a temple pillar, and elaborated on sculptures of women with different kinds of musical instruments and depicting native dance forms like ‘kolatam’ and the triangular-shaped structures in which ‘ashtadikpalakas’ were engraved.

After spending around 30 minutes going round the temple premises, Rahul and Priyanka along with other Congress leaders embarked on the Vijayabheri bus yatra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress poll campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp