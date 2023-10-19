Temple visit, special pujas mark launch of Congress poll campaign in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: As in other States, in Telangana, too AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched the Congress poll campaign. Here, it was with a visit to the historic Ramappa Temple where they performed special pujas on Wednesday.

With their foreheads adorned with ‘kumkum’ and ‘veebudhi’, the Gandhi siblings offered prayers to the Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy at the Kakatiya-era temple located at Palampet village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district before launching the Vijayabheri bus yatra.

After performing ‘abhishekam’ to the presiding deity, which lasted for about 30 minutes, priests K Harisharma and M Umashankar blessed the duo, following which they went round the temple premises to see the masterpieces of Kakatiya-era sculptors. While they are awed by various carved pillars as well as carved mythical animals, dancers or musicians, Rahul was particularly impressed by the giant Nandi statue and took several pictures of it.

The two Congress leaders listened with rapt attention as temple guide G Vijay Kumar explained the history, the sculptures, spoke about the Nagini dancer carved on a temple pillar, and elaborated on sculptures of women with different kinds of musical instruments and depicting native dance forms like ‘kolatam’ and the triangular-shaped structures in which ‘ashtadikpalakas’ were engraved.

After spending around 30 minutes going round the temple premises, Rahul and Priyanka along with other Congress leaders embarked on the Vijayabheri bus yatra.

