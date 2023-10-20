Be wary of Revanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao tells Rahul Gandhi

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that BRS was the ‘B-team’ of BJP, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the Congress was a ‘C-team’ for the country.“C means Chor,” he said, adding that right from A to Z, Congress was known for scams like Adarsh, Bofors, Commonwealth Games and others.

Rama Rao advised Rahul to take the opinions of DCC presidents on PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who he alleged was “a bigger thief than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj”.Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan, he said: “By sitting along with a “420” leader like Revanth, Rahul levelled allegations against the BRS. Rahul should be wary of Revanth who is an agent of the BJP in the Congress. He will sell the Congress to the BJP after the elections.”

Who is the real dynast?

Responding to the “dynastic politics” allegations against the BRS, Rama Rao said that from Motilal Nehru to Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi, all are part of one family.The BRS working president also scoffed at Rahul’s allegation that corruption took place in the Kaleshwaram LIS.

“When the entire project cost is Rs 80,000 crore, Rahul said that Rs 1 lakh crore corruption took place in Kaleshwaram,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking to platform X, Rama Rao said: “Telangana is known for a golden era, whereas Karnataka has already become an address for dark rule”.“The Congress government in Karnataka is not providing power to farmers for even five hours, while Telangana is giving 24X7 power,” he claimed.

Rama Rao alleged that the “care of” address of corruption was Congress and the grand old party was responsible for the suicide of students during separate Telangana agitation.“Congress is No. 1 villain for Telangana. The countdown for the Congress began soon after the party handed over Gandhi Bhavan to Godse. TPCC chief sold tickets,” he said.

