BJP may unveil list of 100 names in Telangana

Vivek Bhoomi

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has finalised a list of around 100 candidates for the coming Assembly elections and is set to announce it on Friday, sources confirmed on Thursday. They told TNIE that the list of around 100 candidates was finalised by the party’s State leaders on Thursday in Delhi.

A meeting was held at BJP State president G Kishan Reddy’s residence on Thursday, where he, with some key leaders completed the shortlisting process. Another meeting was held at BJP national president JP Nadda’s residence. The meeting of the party’s central election committee is expected to take place in Delhi on Friday, where the names of the shortlisted candidates will be read out.

The reasons for finalising the candidate for every constituency would also be given. The panel will also explain why the two other contenders for the ticket from each constituency were not chosen to represent the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. As per sources, a final go-ahead will be given by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which the list will be released. This will, in all likelihood, happen on Friday itself.

