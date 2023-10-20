Home States Telangana

BJP’s Karimnagar conundrum

The sources have also said that BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay is hesitant to contest from Karimnagar.

Published: 20th October 2023

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has already announced its candidate for the Karimnagar Assembly seat and the Congress is set to reveal its list in the upcoming days, the BJP is still undecided on its candidate. According to sources, the party leadership wanted to field an incumbent MP against the sitting MLA and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. However, the MPs have reportedly disagreed with the proposal, landing the saffron party in a fix. The party is now looking for a viable candidate to contest against the minister.

The sources have also said that BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay is hesitant to contest from Karimnagar. When he visited the Mahashakti Devalayam in Karimnagar, he said, “I will not go against the party high command. If the party directs me to contest from Karimnagar, I will do so. I have already expressed my opinion.” According to sources, the party may pick Arrepally Mohan or Gaddam Nagaraju to contest from the Manakondur segment.

