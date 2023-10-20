Bus journey gives insights into Telangana voters’ mood

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A discussion among passengers on board a TSRTC bus from Peddapalli to Manthani on Thursday covered a wide range of topics, from government policies to the challenges faced by farmers, with each topic centred around the concerns and sentiments of the local population.

As the bus departed Peddapalli, the passengers started discussing the State government and the conversation veered to the alleged suicide of Pravalika. Expressing their outrage, they decried what they perceived as injustices within the system. The discussion drifted to the lack of jobs, employment opportunities and career prospects for their children. The gist of this conversation was that the passengers appeared to be in no mood to accept mere pension and welfare schemes.

The discussion continued to gain momentum and draw more passengers until the bus reached Manthani. During the journey, a passenger encouraged an elderly man named Rangaiah, who receives Aasara pension. He encouraged Rangaiah to think about the prospects of a new government for the betterment of his children’s future. The prevailing mood among the passengers appeared to be marked by anti-incumbency sentiment.

Farmers’ woes

At Manthani, the bus took on a group of farmers who had faced severe difficulties due to the submergence of their fields caused by the backwaters of Kaleshwaram LIS. Despite numerous pleas to the government, they had not received adequate compensation for their losses, the farmers said.

Sunkari Pullaiah from Mallaram village, one of the affected farmers, lamented, “There is no way to survive as we had three acres of land that got submerged. Buried in debts, we had to migrate.” Similar hardships were faced by farmers in Sundilla and Medigadda barrages.

The atmosphere grew more charged when Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, arrived in Manthani. The farmers closely followed Rahul’s speech, which was translated by Sridhar Babu. They raised their slogans when Rahul spoke of the concerns surrounding the KLIS and alleged that KCR’s family and contractors had benefited while the farmers suffered due to land submergence.

