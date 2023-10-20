Crunchy deets: The Sangh inside Congress

By Express News Service

Members of the PV group within the Congress, under the name Congress Secular Hindu Forum, have been asking their party high command to allot at least one seat to them. They claim to be the equivalent of the RSS in the Congress parivar and have asked for a ticket for Raju Yadav, a former corporator, from Khairatabad. One wonders if Rahul Gandhi, who is vocal against the RSS, is aware of this Sangh within the grand old party. The Congress Secular Hindu Forum meanwhile has warned that it might have to rethink its trust in the party leadership if its plea is not considered.

Congress sets tune with viral parody

While the ruling BRS hit the ground running as far as election campaigns go, even launching its campaign song with the same tune as the song recorded for this year’s Bathukkamma celebrations, the Congress appears to have stolen a march over the pink party with a parody. The BRS’ campaign song, titled ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’ was released by party working president KT Rama Rao a week back. After two days, the Congress social media wing released a parody of this song, set to the same tune. However, the lyrics ‘Gulabila Dongalamma.. Kalvakuntla Dongale Ramakka..’ levelling allegations against BRS leaders have gone viral on social media.

Uttam steals a march over Revanth

Well before the ECI announced the election schedule, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy tried to welcome prominent leaders from the Kodad Assembly constituency without the knowledge of Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Revanth’s adventurism reportedly widened the gap between the two leaders. However, after the Congress announced its list, and named Uttam’s wife Padmavati Reddy as the party candidate from Kodad, the Nalgonda MP reached out to former MLA Chandar Rao and senior BRS leader Shashidhar Reddy and welcomed them into the party, clearly beating Revanth at his own game

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Members of the PV group within the Congress, under the name Congress Secular Hindu Forum, have been asking their party high command to allot at least one seat to them. They claim to be the equivalent of the RSS in the Congress parivar and have asked for a ticket for Raju Yadav, a former corporator, from Khairatabad. One wonders if Rahul Gandhi, who is vocal against the RSS, is aware of this Sangh within the grand old party. The Congress Secular Hindu Forum meanwhile has warned that it might have to rethink its trust in the party leadership if its plea is not considered. Congress sets tune with viral parody While the ruling BRS hit the ground running as far as election campaigns go, even launching its campaign song with the same tune as the song recorded for this year’s Bathukkamma celebrations, the Congress appears to have stolen a march over the pink party with a parody. The BRS’ campaign song, titled ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’ was released by party working president KT Rama Rao a week back. After two days, the Congress social media wing released a parody of this song, set to the same tune. However, the lyrics ‘Gulabila Dongalamma.. Kalvakuntla Dongale Ramakka..’ levelling allegations against BRS leaders have gone viral on social media. Uttam steals a march over Revanth Well before the ECI announced the election schedule, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy tried to welcome prominent leaders from the Kodad Assembly constituency without the knowledge of Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Revanth’s adventurism reportedly widened the gap between the two leaders. However, after the Congress announced its list, and named Uttam’s wife Padmavati Reddy as the party candidate from Kodad, the Nalgonda MP reached out to former MLA Chandar Rao and senior BRS leader Shashidhar Reddy and welcomed them into the party, clearly beating Revanth at his own gamegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp