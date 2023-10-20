Md Azharuddin booked for irregularities in Hyderabad Cricket Association accounts

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Chief Executive Officer Suneel Kante on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Uppal police against Md Azharuddin, former president of the association, along with two others and three third-party companies, accusing them of charging exorbitant prices under the pretext of providing equipment. An audit firm reportedly uncovered irregularities in the accounts.

The complaint names Azharuddin, Vijayanand and Surender Agarwal, as well as third-party entities: Body Drench India Pvt Ltd, Firewin Safety Engineers Pvt Ltd and Excellent Enterprises India Pvt Ltd. A forensic audit of the financial records between March 2020 and February 2023 revealed financial losses, including fund diversions and misappropriation of HCA assets.

Regarding a tender for bucket chairs, Excellent Enterprises allegedly charged Rs 2,568 per chair. However, forensic auditors found that no tender documents had been sold to anyone. In the gym equipment procurement case, Body Drench responded. An advance payment of Rs 1,02,66,279 (50% of the total work order value) was authorised by HCA secretary R Vijayanand and Treasurer Surender Agarwal, on August 6, 2021. Despite a 90-day delivery commitment, the equipment was not delivered for over a year.

For fire equipment at the stadium, an Excel file containing escalated price calculations, ranging from 312% to 585% of the base rate, was provided by Firewin Safety Engineers. There is no explanation for Firewin sharing their profit calculations in this manner.

