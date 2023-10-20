Rahul Gandhi sees Congress tsunami

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting a “Congress tsunami” in the coming elections that would sweep away the BRS, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised that the first act of his party’s government in the State would be making legislation to implement the six guarantees promised for Telangana.

It was a busy day for the Wayanad MP, his election campaign including roadshows, street corner meetings, a massive rally, padayatra and interactive sessions with Singareni coal mine workers across Bhupalpally, Manthani, Peddapalli and Karimnagar Assembly constituencies.

During his interaction with Singareni workers, Rahul reiterated his party’s commitment to safeguarding their rights. Expressing the Congress’s staunch opposition to the privatisation of Singareni coal mines, he promised that his party would continue to block such moves at the national level.

“Attempts to sell out Singareni to Adani were made earlier as well, but we strongly resisted them. This is not just the problem of Telangana in isolation. There is a different rate of private and public coal in the country. Adani is everywhere in the country now, and we are against it,” Rahul said.

‘Familial ties’

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting later in the day, he invoked his family’s connection with Telangana, recalling the bonds shared by his great-grandfather, grandmother and father. Rahul described this connection as a familial association strengthened by love and affection.

“While Congress gave Telangana despite being aware of the damage to the party in both States, the BRS government has not fulfilled the dreams of Sonia Gandhi or the people of Telangana,” he said. Rahul said that if voted to power, the Congress government in the State will distribute the money that “is currently going into the pockets of BRS leaders.”

“Did any of you benefit from the Kaleshwaram project whose cost was escalated to Rs 1.2 lakh crore?” he asked the crowd. “Only a few rich contractor friends of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao benefited from the Kaleshwaram project. Only landlords benefited from Rythu Bandhu,” he said. Assuring to implement the six guarantees the Congress has promised for Telangana, he cited the Karnataka example, where women are travelling in KS RTC buses for free.

“KCR says there are no funds to implement the Congress six guarantees. KCR, remember this, there will not be your government but the people’s government,” Rahul fumed. Stressing on the significance of a caste census, Rahul said that just three of the 90 secretaries who run the Government of India are from the OBC community, and they are placed in rather unimportant positions.

“Do BCs account for just 5%? Why are they scared of conducting caste census? It’s because it will separate water from the milk, and would be easy for the people of Telangana to understand. We will conduct a caste census in the state as well as the country after coming to power,” he said. Rahul assured to give LPG refills at Rs 500, and Rs 2,500 to the maternal head of the family under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

