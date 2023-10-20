Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Telangana's Armoor 

Exuding confidence that his party is going to come to power in Telangana after the November 30 assembly polls, the Congress MP said, "The Congress wave is coming in Telangana like a tsunami".

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Singareni coal mine workers at Peddapalli as part of the Congress’ campaign on Thursday

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on the campaign trail in Telangana, will address a public rally at Armoor on Friday before leaving for the national capital ending his three-day visit, party sources said.

Though the Wayanad MP was scheduled to address another rally in Nizamabad today, it was cancelled as he had to leave for Delhi due to an important meeting that requires his presence, they said.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the caste census data prepared during the UPA regime was not made public, Gandhi on Thursday in rallies at different places in poll-bound Telangana said the exercise will be taken up in the country after the Congress comes to power.

Rahul Gandhi promises caste census in Telangana if Congress voted to power

Addressing corner meetings and public rallies in Bhupalpally, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts, during the Congress' ongoing 'Vijayabheri' Yatra in the state, he said the BJP has to be defeated in Delhi and BRS has to be defeated in Telangana and urged the people to extend their full support to Congress.

Gandhi began his three-day poll campaign on October 18.

