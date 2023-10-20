Telangana HC quashes Centre’s order to state to pay Rs 6.7k crore power bill to Andhra Pradesh

TG Naidu By

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the cash-strapped Telangana government, the High Court on Thursday quashed an order issued by the Union government on August 29, 2022, directing it to pay Rs 3,441.78 crore as principal amount and an additional Rs 3,315.14 crore as a late payment surcharge to Andhra Pradesh for electricity consumed between June 2, 2014, and June 10, 2017.

The Centre had ordered the Telangana government to make the payment in 30 days, following which the State government moved the High Court. On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, quashed the order and suggested an amicable resolution to the dispute, preferably through mediation.

Earlier, the Telangana power utilities, comprising the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, and the Telangana State Power Co-ordination Committee, challenged the validity of the Union government’s order dated August 29, 2022, under Section 92 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

CS Vaidyanathan, senior counsel representing the Telangana power utilities, told the court that 31 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) were executed between APGenco/APTransco/Discoms in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2000 to 2013.

Under the provisions of the 2014 Act, these PPAs were meant to continue beyond June 2, 2014. However, APGenco attempted to disrupt the power supply to TS Discoms after bifurcation, Vaidyanathan told the court.

In response, the Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSCL) directed APGenco to maintain the power supply to TS Discoms, which continued from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017. The dispute in these writ petitions pertains to the alleged non-payment of the amount owed by TS Discoms to APGenco during this period.

Vaidyanathan argued that Section 92 of the AP Reorganisation Act, along with Part-C of Schedule XII, mandated the continuation of existing PPAs with respective Discoms, both for ongoing and under-construction projects. He contended that the Union government’s ‘directions and orders’ as per Section 92 did not confer adjudicatory powers on it and that the petitioners were not heard before the impugned order was passed.

Additional Solicitor General of India ARL Sundareshan, representing the Union government, argued that during the proceedings leading to the order dated August 29, 2022, secretaries from both the States were present, and the quantum of the amount owed by TS Discoms to APGenco was not disputed. Sundareshan contended that the petitioners had admitted their liability, and the order was issued based on this admission.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for APGenco, stated that the demerger issues under Section 53 of the AP Reorganisation Act could not be combined with post-bifurcation issues. He argued that the Union government’s order, issued under Section 92, was not akin to a judicial order, and the petitioners had repeatedly admitted their liability.

After carefully reviewing the arguments and evidence presented, the court found no clear or unambiguous admission of liability by TS Discoms.“Therefore, the order issued under Section 92 of the 2014 Act, which had civil consequences, could not be issued without granting TS Discoms an opportunity for a hearing,” the bench said.

