Telangana's Bhadrachalam residents seek resolution of long pending issue

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The people of the Bhadrachalam ST constituency see in the coming elections an opportunity to get candidates of all political parties to make a commitment to resolve a multitude of pressing issues they face. The development of Ramalayam, a long-standing demand of the locals, remains pending. The residents of the town want the Ramalayam elevated to the status enjoyed by temples in Yadadri and Vemulawada.

The recurring issue of floods in the Godavari river continues to trouble both the town and the surrounding mandals, and the residents of Bhadrachalam have been seeking a permanent solution to safeguard against the inundations that have become an annual feature. Another concern is the podu land issue. Many tribal residents have struggled to obtain land titles in the division, and they may back a candidate who could work with the government to provide them the necessary pattas.

The 1/70 Tribal Act has been a source of contention for non-tribal residents for the past five decades.

As per this Act, non-tribals are restricted from purchasing or selling properties, including land.

They are also prohibited from constructing permanent houses without land titles. Despite making up half of the population, non-tribal residents have been living in the area for many years and are demanding the repeal of this Act.

Gottikoyas, who migrated from Chhattisgarh State, are seeking ST certificates, based on their possession of voter cards. The total number of voters in the constituency stands at 145,964, with 70,051 males and 75,909 females.In the upcoming elections, the BRS has named Tellam Venkata Rao as its candidate, while the Congress has announced sitting MLA Podem Veeraiah as its contender. Several independent candidates and other parties are also expected to participate, but the primary contest appears to be between the Congress and the BRS.

