Trouble brewing for BRS in Telangana's Narsapur segment

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: Though BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly convinced MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy against seeking reelection and conveyed his decision to allot Narsapur ticket to State Women’s Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Reddy, trouble seems to be brewing for the ruling party in the constituency. The supporters of Madan Reddy are believed to be exerting pressure on their leader to not change his decision to contest elections as it would mean that the Chilumula family is ready bid adieu to politics.

Reminding Madan Reddy how his relative and CPI leader Chilumula Vithal Reddy served as an MLA five times and he too won the Narsapur seat two times in a row, they made it clear to him that they won’t be supporting Sunitha Reddy under any circumstances. They urged him to not distance himself from electoral politics, instead contest on a Congress ticket or as an independent candidate from the same segment. They also reportedly told him that they will take care of his poll campaign needs, including expenses.

Won’t work under Sunitha

While expressing their unwillingness to work under Sunitha Reddy, they also threatened to leave the BRS and join the Congress if he listens to KCR’s advice and gives up his desire to seek reelection. The legislator, however, pacified his followers saying that he will take a decision after taking their suggestions as well as that of people of the Narsapur segment. He also promised to soon organise a meeting with around 20,000 people of the constituency to finalise the future plan of action.

Madan Reddy also reportedly told his followers that when he met the chief minister along with Sunitha Reddy, he told the BRS chief that would contest as independent candidate. He also suggested to the CM that whoever wins the seat should be accepted into the party.

