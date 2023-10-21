Home States Telangana

11 EFLU students booked on proctor’s plaint

In response, the students, along with approximately 200 others, marched to the proctor’s residence on the campus.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

11 EFLU students booked on proctor’s plaint

Representational image of the EFLU campus.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) proctor T Samson on Friday lodged a complaint with the Osmania University police against 11 students affiliated with the Muslim Student Federation (MSF), accusing them of unlawful assembly and intimidation. Claiming that the MSF had a communal agenda, he alleged that the students subjected him to psychological trauma.

The controversy erupted when the MSF students sought permission to hold a discussion on the ongoing events in Palestine within the university premises. However, the university administration denied their request. In response, the students, along with approximately 200 others, marched to the proctor’s residence on the campus. Samson alleged that the students forced him to sit in a chair surrounded by female students who prevented him from using basic facilities like the restroom.

The EFLU proctor also alleged that the intent of the MSF was to incite communal sentiments and create discord among students by distributing objectionable posters, pamphlets and handbills. When permission was not granted, they escalated the situation by visiting his residence, he alleged. The complaint included accusations of the students using abusive, defamatory, derogatory, and intimidating language not only against the proctor but also against other university authorities, including the registrar, deputy proctors, and even the vice-chancellor.

The 11 students have been charged with various sections of the IPC, including 153, 143, and 153A, read with section 149 IPC. The proctor claimed that the students pressured him to call a professor and an associate professor to the campus, insisting that they show a video clip pertaining to the recent assault of a female student, and insisted that no member of the Proctorial Board be present while viewing the footage.
Samson described the alleged incident as the most horrendous in his over three decades of teaching experience and said that it was an attempt to destabilise the university administration.

The incident raised eyebrows due to the students’ sudden calm when the mentioned professors arrived, suggesting a dubious turn of events. Messages circulating among students and employees at the university now demand the resignation of the vice-chancellor and the Proctorial Board.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EFLU Muslim Student Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp