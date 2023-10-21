11 EFLU students booked on proctor’s plaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) proctor T Samson on Friday lodged a complaint with the Osmania University police against 11 students affiliated with the Muslim Student Federation (MSF), accusing them of unlawful assembly and intimidation. Claiming that the MSF had a communal agenda, he alleged that the students subjected him to psychological trauma.

The controversy erupted when the MSF students sought permission to hold a discussion on the ongoing events in Palestine within the university premises. However, the university administration denied their request. In response, the students, along with approximately 200 others, marched to the proctor’s residence on the campus. Samson alleged that the students forced him to sit in a chair surrounded by female students who prevented him from using basic facilities like the restroom.

The EFLU proctor also alleged that the intent of the MSF was to incite communal sentiments and create discord among students by distributing objectionable posters, pamphlets and handbills. When permission was not granted, they escalated the situation by visiting his residence, he alleged. The complaint included accusations of the students using abusive, defamatory, derogatory, and intimidating language not only against the proctor but also against other university authorities, including the registrar, deputy proctors, and even the vice-chancellor.

The 11 students have been charged with various sections of the IPC, including 153, 143, and 153A, read with section 149 IPC. The proctor claimed that the students pressured him to call a professor and an associate professor to the campus, insisting that they show a video clip pertaining to the recent assault of a female student, and insisted that no member of the Proctorial Board be present while viewing the footage.

Samson described the alleged incident as the most horrendous in his over three decades of teaching experience and said that it was an attempt to destabilise the university administration.

The incident raised eyebrows due to the students’ sudden calm when the mentioned professors arrived, suggesting a dubious turn of events. Messages circulating among students and employees at the university now demand the resignation of the vice-chancellor and the Proctorial Board.

