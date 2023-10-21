Big Three take their election battle to virtual world

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The battle between the three main political parties — BRS, Congress and BJP — is not just on the ground for the ensuing Assembly elections scheduled to be on November 30, but also on social media. The political parties have escalated their online warfare, challenging each other’s claims.

Behind this virtual battleground, dedicated teams and ardent supporters are leveraging social media platforms to disseminate their narratives and electoral promises. They are churning out a range of creative digital content, including memes, posters, cartoons, videos, and explainer articles. All three political parties have confirmed that they have enlisted the services of their social media teams at every level, from the State to the grassroots, while also seeking counsel from political consultants for content creation.

In a recent offensive, the BJP circulated posters that cleverly portrayed the letter “C” in the Congress as part of the acronym “KCR,” accompanied by a heart symbol, taking a direct jab at the party’s leader. Not to be outdone, the BRS responded by deploying a satirical cartoon that mocked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s dynastic affiliations. In the cartoon, Priyanka is depicted making statements while standing before portraits of her great-grandfather and grandfather.

Notably, a recent incident on YouTube, stirred controversy when it flagged a public meeting video featuring Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The video contained references to the recent suicide of a Warngal woman, Pravalika, leading to YouTube labelling it as a warning related to self-harm topics.

Speaking to TNIE, on their preparedness for the election, BRS social media convener Manne Krishnak emphasized their focus on promoting their government’s achievements and the development agenda. He stated that their campaign includes a comparative analysis between the Congress-ruled States and Telangana, aimed at exposing what they see as gaps in the grand old party’s claims.

“Our social media campaign is with a more positive approach. At the same time, we are quick to attack the Congress and the BJP. We are using all kinds of methods like songs, videos, data, text, and photographs precisely and accurately to substantiate our arguments,” Krishan said. Meanwhile, the mudslinging act of these parties is resulting in the dissemination of fake news as well.

