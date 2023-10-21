BJP may go with a Backward Class as its CM face

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP is strategically reaching out to BC (Backward Class) voters. One of the key proposals discussed in a recent party meeting is making an announcement that the party would make a BC candidate the chief minister if it comes to power in the State. Such an announcement could significantly influence how BCs perceive the BJP.

At present, the BJP in Telangana has three prominent BC leaders -- Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.While Laxman and Sanjay belong to the politically dominant Munnuru Kapu community, Rajender hails from the populous Mudiraju community.

As part of its strategy, the BJP plans to allocate at least one-third of the tickets to BC candidates to gain their support. This, the party hopes, will offset the dissatisfaction expressed by the Mudiraju community at a meeting organised by Rajender recently.

Rajender is considered a non-controversial BC figure with substantial legislative and administrative experience. He had served as a minister in the BRS government and played a significant role in the Telangana movement under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Laxman, a Rajya Sabha member and a dedicated party loyalist, is also considered a suitable candidate, given his past role as the BJP State president and his current membership in the party’s parliamentary board. He maintains strong connections with national party leaders and enjoys popularity within the Munnuru Kapu community.

Sanjay, the BJP national general secretary, has exhibited strong leadership qualities during his tenure as the president of the party’s Telangana unit. He is also in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, as well as the RSS.

Modi to name BJP pick for chief minister post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the name of the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate

