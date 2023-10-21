'BJP men queuing up to join Congress but won’t welcome them': Rahul Gandhi

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he has been fighting the BJP tooth and nail, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that several saffron party leaders are queuing up to join the Congress but they won’t be inducted into the grand old party. Addressing a corner meeting at Armoor as part of the Congress’ poll campaign, he said: “It’s in our blood and DNA. We have been fighting the BJP. Their leaders are lining up to join our party. But we won’t welcome them into the Congress.”

Accusing the BRS and BJP leaders of “failing Telangana and shattering the dreams of its people”, he said: “The bigwigs of BJP used to roam in Telangana like heroes in Bollywood movies. They didn’t know that four tires of their vehicle got detached. Now, the BJP leaders are queuing up to join the Congress. We don’t want them because the BJP, BRS and AIMIM are working together.”

He alleged that the BJP helps BRS in the State and the BRS helps BJP in Delhi, while AIMIM helps these parties in splitting the votes.“AIMIM contests in States where it doesn’t have any kind of presence. For instance, if you ask anyone in Maharashtra, they would tell you that AIMIM helps BJP,” he said. Rahul said that his party will defeat the BRS in Telangana and the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram in the ensuing elections.

‘A babbar sher will be TS CM’

During his three-day campaign, that included a bus yatra, padayatra, corner meetings and interactions with various sections of people in Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, and Armoor, Rahul strongly affirmed that elections in Telangana are a battle between ‘doralu’ (BRS) and ‘prajalu’ (Congress). “People aspired for a State where their voices will be heard. But now we have a State where people’s money and land is being grabbed,” he said while alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the “most corrupt CM” in the country.“I assure you that we will distribute all the money that KCR looted in the last 10 years after coming to power,” he said.

Describing the Congress workers as “babbar shers”,

Rahul said that a “babbar sher” will become the chief minister of Telangana after the Congress wins the elections. He also said that the doors of new chief minister will be open to people all the time.

Assuring to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory and other such units in the State, Rahul also promised to ensure that the farmers receive Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal of turmeric and Rs 500 bonus for their paddy produce. Slamming the Prime Minister, Rahul said that there was no sanctity to the word given by Modi. He claimed that the Congress government was giving bonus on MSP to farmers in Chhattisgarh. “If the farmers of this country are paid, it will lead to fortifying of village-level institutions,” he said.

Rekha Naik joins Congress fold

BRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Armoor on Friday. Another BRS leader and former MLA from Mudhole segment, Narayana Rao Patel also joined the grand old party. It may be mentioned here that Rekha Naik’s husband Shyam Naik joined the Congress a few days ago.

