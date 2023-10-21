Home States Telangana

BJP panel meets again in Delhi to finalise list

They also met on Friday morning to discuss the selection of candidates, on accommodating the leaders from the BRS and Congress, who could join the BJP recently.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:08 AM

HYDERABAD: BJP’s central election committee held a meeting in Delhi on Friday to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in five States, including Telangana. The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went late into the night. The approved candidates list is expected to be announced on Saturday morning, according to sources.

BJP president JP Nadda, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other key leaders from the State held a meeting for three hours on Thursday evening. They also met on Friday morning to discuss the selection of candidates, on accommodating the leaders from the BRS and Congress, who could join the BJP recently.

BJP MP K Laxman, who is also a member of the central election committee, informed the media in Delhi that the list of candidates will be announced in a day or two. He said that BJP will be going to elections with “BC agenda” as its top priority.

