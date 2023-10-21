BRS deploys survey teams to assess impact of Gandhis’ tour

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before AICC former president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi concluded their visit to various Assembly constituencies in the State, the ruling BRS has begun assessing the impact of the Congress leaders’ tour on the mood of the electorate. The BRS has reportedly commissioned survey agencies to collect feedback regarding the effect of these visits and the ground situation in the places where the Gandhis addressed public and corner meetings.

The BRS has instructed survey teams to gather public opinions on Rahul and Priyanka’s tour in various locations, including rural areas in Mulugu, Bhupalapalli, Manthani, Peddapalli and Jagtial. These areas were key battlegrounds in the last Assembly elections, with the pink party losing in Mulugu and Bhupalapalli and facing strong competition in Peddapalli and Jagtial. BRS sources have expressed concerns that if public sentiment begins to favour the Congress, it could affect the pink party’s chances in these segments.

The feedback will help the ruling party devise strategies to counter any potential negative impact that these visits may have had on public perception. During their visit, both Rahul and Priyanka targeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS government, accusing it of corruption and referring to the State as “Raja” and “Dorala palana,” respectively.

Priyanka also criticised the BRS rule as a family affair and accused the Kalvakuntla family of looting the State. She framed the upcoming elections as a battle between “Dorala Telangana” and “Praja Telangana,” which also gained popularity in the State.

Rahul, in his speeches, repeatedly suggested that the BJP, BRS and AIMIM are working together behind the scenes but posing as bitter opponents to mislead the public. Defending their party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders T Harish Rao and K Kavitha launched a counterattack, accusing the Gandhis of being dynasts themselves.

Rama Rao also dismissed Rahul’s and referred to him as a mere “reader” following a script given by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenged Rahul to discuss the identity of the “B team” and to clarify the relationships between the three parties.

