Crunchy deets: Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial custody hits Telangana TDP hard

The Telangana unit of the TDP seems to be in disarray after party’s national president N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody in connection with an alleged corruption case in Andhra Pradesh. Its leaders are leaving in search of greener pastures in other parties. Two senior leaders of the TDP who left the party are former legislators Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and Revuri Prakash Reddy. While the former has joined the BRS, the latter has hitched his wagon to the Congress. It’s a huge blow to the yellow party in Telangana as it is seeking to contest a majority of seats in the upcoming elections.

Raja Singh’s recommendation sends BJP into a tizzy

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has sparked an interesting debate in BJP circles by suggesting that the party appoints Ale Shyam, the brother of former minister Ale Narendra, as state general secretary (organisation).The fact that Raja Singh, who remains suspended from the party, making a recommendation set off speculation in the BJP that the MLA wants to remind the party that he still is in contention for the Goshamahal ticket. According to sources, the party may not revoke his suspension, partly due to international pressure following his blasphemous speech, and partly because he supported Pramod Muthalik, a BJP rebel who founded Sri Ram Sena, during the Karnataka elections.

Special ‘Alai Balai’ on the cards

This year’s Alai Balai, an annual event hosted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi on October 25, is expected to be special in more than one way. As it will be held during the election season, the list of invitees is expected as colourful as cultural events. The discussion in political circles is that the event could go a long way in soothing the feathers of various leaders ruffled due to the election fever. The event could also see the launch of next generation of BJP leaders.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Bhoomi

