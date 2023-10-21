‘Developed’ Nalgonda villages stun trainee officers

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Central Secretariat services 2022 batch Assistant Section officers said that villages in Nalgonda district have developed like towns. They visited various villages of the district from October 16 to 20 as part of foundation course training under MCRHRD. Later, they met with district collector RV Karnan at the collectorate on Friday and shared their experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the villages they visited had all the facilities and looked like towns. They said that they visited the villages to inspect the arrangements for the upcoming elections. Assistant section officers brought to the attention of the collector that some villages in Damaracherla Mandal are receiving contaminated water. Later, the collector assured that the problem would be solved.

The team toured Nalgonda Mandal Anneparthi, Miryalaguda Mandal Srinivasa Nagar, Damaracharla Mandal Wadapalli, Chityala Mandal Urumadla, Munugode Mandal Palivela villages for five days. Rural nature forests, sports grounds, Vaikunta Dhamams, and implementation of schemes including Dalit Bandhu, distribution of sheep, employment guarantee schemes were inspected.

They studied the socio-economic conditions, the conditions of the landless poor and labourers who are below the poverty line, problems, development, welfare programmes and changes in the living conditions of the villages.

