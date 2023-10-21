Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao pushed Telangana into debts, made family stronger: Smriti Irani

The Union Minister said that the Modi government spent Rs 27,000 crore from 2014 to 2020 for the purchase of paddy.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of misappropriating public money by increasing the Kaleswaram project cost from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Addressing a meeting as part of her tour of Dubbaka constituency in Siddipet district to campaign for BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao,  Irani alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao transformed Telangana into a ‘debt’ State. “KCR has made his family financially strong and pushed Telangana into morass of debt,” Smriti Iran said and added that KCR himself disclosed that BRS MLAs collected 30 percent in the form of commission from the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Accusing the BRS government of making false promises and deceiving people in the State, she wanted to know how many houses were built in 10 years of its rule. KCR promised jobs for every poor person and double-bedroom houses for every poor family, she said and asked the people whether they want to vote for those who deceive people or those who work for their welfare.

The Union Minister said that the Modi government spent Rs 27,000 crore from 2014 to 2020 for the purchase of paddy. When the Congress was in power, they never thought about the welfare of the farmers, she alleged. Irani said that Modi was the leader who brought a train to Siddipet and fulfilled the dream of the people and solved fertiliser shortage by inaugurating Ramagundam Fertiliser Company.

Smriti Irani K Chandrasekhar Rao

