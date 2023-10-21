Opposition unity needed to end dictatorial rule: TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof M Kodandaram, who met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at a city hotel in Karimnagar on Friday, stressed the need for the opposition parties to fight unitedly to end the “dictatorial” rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao. The two leaders discussed the political situation in the State and the upcoming Assembly elections during their meeting, which lasted for over 30 minutes.

Later speaking to the media, Kodandaram said: “Rahul Gandhi asked me to work with the Congress in the Assembly elections and also to contest in the elections. But I talked to him about the prevailing political situation in the State and also explained to him the need for the opposition to fight unitedly to defeat the BRS and end the dictatorship of KCR.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the TJS is likely to work with the Congress for the sake of Telangana and its people. As part of a possible alliance, Kodandaram asked Rahul Gandhi to let his party contest from the segments where the Congress is weak. These segments include Zaheerabad, Korutla, Yellareddy and Mudhol, the sources added.

