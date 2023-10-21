Home States Telangana

Opposition unity needed to end dictatorial rule: TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram

The two leaders discussed the political situation in the State and the upcoming Assembly elections during their meeting, which lasted for over 30 minutes.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram

Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof M Kodandaram, who met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at a city hotel in Karimnagar on Friday, stressed the need for the opposition parties to fight unitedly to end the “dictatorial” rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao. The two leaders discussed the political situation in the State and the upcoming Assembly elections during their meeting, which lasted for over 30 minutes.

Later speaking to the media, Kodandaram said: “Rahul Gandhi asked me to work with the Congress in the Assembly elections and also to contest in the elections. But I talked to him about the prevailing political situation in the State and also explained to him the need for the opposition to fight unitedly to defeat the BRS and end the dictatorship of KCR.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the TJS is likely to work with the Congress for the sake of Telangana and its people. As part of a possible alliance, Kodandaram asked Rahul Gandhi to let his party contest from the segments where the Congress is weak. These segments include Zaheerabad, Korutla, Yellareddy and Mudhol, the sources added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Jana Samithi Prof M Kodandaram AICC Rahul Gandhi K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp