'PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi working together to defeat BRS': KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao also said that like a prodigal son, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy returned to the BRS.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president KT Rama Rao welcomes former TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy into the BRS fold on Friday

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against the Congress and BJP leaders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi “would hug and cooperate with each other” and they are targeting and attacking the BRS together.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming Jitta Balakrishna from Nalgonda into the pink party at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao said: “Modi says BRS is the B-team of Congress. Rahul Gandhi claims BRS is the B-team of BJP. We are not part of any team. The BRS is people’s team.”

Stating that “some eagles are waiting to attack Telangana”, he said that the people should support Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has love and affection for Telangana and its people. Rama Rao also said that like a prodigal son, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy returned to the BRS. He said that it was Balakrishna who led the separate Telangana movement in Bhongir.

Taking a dig at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he said that the Congress leader once called AICC leader Sonia Gandhi “Bali Devata” of Telangana. “Those who sold party tickets were inviting the BRS leaders for a debate on money and liquor influence in politics at Martyrs Memorial,” he said.

BC census

He recalled that a resolution was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly requesting the Centre to take up BC census in the country. “Now, Rahul Gandhi is saying that the Congress, if voted to power, would take up BC census. The Congress, which is in power for 60 years, did nothing for the country or Telangana. Now, its leaders are requesting the people to give one more opportunity.

The Congress leaders insulted Telangana and they are responsible for all the ills,” he alleged. Stating that the only Mudiraj MLA Eatala Rajender left the BRS, he assured that due importance would be given to the community in the future.

