Prosecution bungles, Maoist convict gets bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the prosecution for providing misleading information which led to the dismissal of a previous bail application by the petitioner, the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Daragoni Srinu Vikram, a Maoist convict.

A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana noticed that the prosecution’s information was factually incorrect. While the prosecution had stated that two cases were pending out of a total of 18 cases against the petitioner, it was revealed that the petitioner had been acquitted in 15 cases and convicted in only two while one case remained pending.

The court noted that it was currently hearing appeals from the year 2014, while the petitioner’s appeal dates back to 2015. Acknowledging the extended period the petitioner spent in jail, the court expressed its willingness to hear the appeal promptly.

The additional public prosecutor informed the court that there were no adverse remarks against the petitioner. Also, counsel for the petitioner argued that his client had pursued higher education during his sentence and was also providing training to other convicts in the prison.

The court considered the petitioner’s prolonged incarceration, which began on July 9, 2014, and found that the earlier dismissal of the bail application was based on incorrect information provided by the prosecution. The petitioner, who has a wife and a son, has been incarcerated for nearly 11 years since his initial remand on January 5, 2008, until November 21, 2009.

Taking this into consideration, the bench granted interim bail to Vikram on condition that he executes a personal bond of Rs 25,000, with two sureties for a similar amount each, he does not engage in any criminal activities and appears before the Amanagal Police Station SHO on the first Sunday of each month between 11 am and 6 pm.

