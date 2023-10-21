Home States Telangana

Prosecution bungles, Maoist convict gets bail

The additional public prosecutor informed the court that there were no adverse remarks against the petitioner.

Published: 21st October 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bail, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finding fault with the prosecution for providing misleading information which led to the dismissal of a previous bail application by the petitioner, the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Daragoni Srinu Vikram, a Maoist convict.

A bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana noticed that the prosecution’s information was factually incorrect. While the prosecution had stated that two cases were pending out of a total of 18 cases against the petitioner, it was revealed that the petitioner had been acquitted in 15 cases and convicted in only two while one case remained pending.

The court noted that it was currently hearing appeals from the year 2014, while the petitioner’s appeal dates back to 2015. Acknowledging the extended period the petitioner spent in jail, the court expressed its willingness to hear the appeal promptly.

The additional public prosecutor informed the court that there were no adverse remarks against the petitioner. Also, counsel for the petitioner argued that his client had pursued higher education during his sentence and was also providing training to other convicts in the prison.

The court considered the petitioner’s prolonged incarceration, which began on July 9, 2014, and found that the earlier dismissal of the bail application was based on incorrect information provided by the prosecution. The petitioner, who has a wife and a son, has been incarcerated for nearly 11 years since his initial remand on January 5, 2008, until November 21, 2009.

Taking this into consideration, the bench granted interim bail to Vikram on condition that he executes a personal bond of Rs 25,000, with two sureties for a similar amount each, he does not engage in any criminal activities and appears before the Amanagal Police Station SHO on the first Sunday of each month between 11 am and 6 pm.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Maoist convict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp