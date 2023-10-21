Sivaram Rathod arrested in Pravalika suicide case

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chikkadpally police arrested Sivaram Rathod, accused in the Pravalika suicide case, on Friday. After a city court rejected Sivaram’s surrender petition, the police apprehended him on the court premises. He will be sent to remand on Saturday.

According to sources, Sivaram, who was booked under abetment to suicide and cheating charges, was afraid that he would be killed in an ‘encounter by the police’ and had thus, hidden in Maharashtra. He filed a surrender petition, but the magistrate rejected his plea stating that there was no evidence connecting him to the suicide. A police official confirmed his arrest and stated that police teams would work on his police custody request after his remand. “Teams working on it will file custody later and will progress the investigation,” the official added.

Order to be appealed

Karthik Navayan, Sivaram’s advocate, told TNIE that it is the basic right of every individual to seek surrender when he is afraid of being arrested. “Sivaram placed his trust in the law and surrendered, but the rejection of his surrender petition shows that his beliefs were shattered. However, the court has directed the police not to mistreat him. According to a high court judgment, the city court does not have the authority to reject a surrender memo, and this incident sets a precedent. Therefore, we will pursue a revision, pressing for the prevention of such incidents in the future,” he said.

Sources said the police do not have evidence pertaining to Sivaram’s involvement in Pravalika’s suicide but apprehended him on baseless claims. Meanwhile, one of Sivaram’s family members said the accused and Pravalika knew each other while studying in a coaching institute. “He had told us that he was not in any relationship. There was no relationship or promise of marrying her,” he added.

He stated that Sivaram fled to Maharashtra after news channels started holding him responsible for her death while fearing that he would be killed in an extra-judicial encounter. He said Sivaram was also worried after Pravalika’s mother said the victim took her life because of him and demanded a death sentence for him.“Later, he listened to what his elders told him and returned to Hyderabad to surrender,” he added.

‘Fear of being killed in encounter’

A family member of the accused said that Sivaram fled to Maharashtra after news channels started holding him responsible for her death while fearing that he would be killed in an extra-judicial encounter. He said Sivaram was also worried after Pravalika’s mother said the victim took her life because of him and demanded a death sentence for him

