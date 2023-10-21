Telangana HC stays implementation of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the State government’s housing scheme ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ in scheduled areas. The judge was hearing a petition filed by the Adivasi Sena, represented by its general secretary Made Saibabu of Vippalasingaram in Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, challenging the notification issued by the State government proposing the construction of houses in own sites under a beneficiary-led construction mode.

The scheme, known as ‘Gruhalakshmi Scheme,’ was notified through GO 25, dated June 21, 2023. The petition raised concerns that the scheme lacked safeguards specific to Scheduled Areas and violated the Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation 1/59 as amended by Regulation 1/70, as well as the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act of 1966.

The petitioner argued that the authorities involved in the implementation of the scheme failed to provide constitutional safeguards to Scheduled Tribes in the scheduled areas. The petitioner also pointed out the inaction of the authorities despite representations requesting corrective action and said that this violated constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 19 and 21, as well as Article 244 and the V-Schedule of the Constitution. After hearing the petitioner’s arguments, Justice Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the authorities and granted an interim stay on the housing scheme.

