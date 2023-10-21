Will retain Gajwel, have reason to contest from Kamareddy: K Chandrasekhar Rao

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Reassuring BRS cadres that he would not leave them in the lurch after the elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that he had a reason to contest from the Kamareddy constituency and said that he would retain Gajwel. It is likely that KCR will face BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender in Gajwel.

Asking the party cadres to recall how Gajwel used to be and how it has changed, KCR exuded confidence that the BRS will romp home with a massive majority for the third time in the Assembly elections in the state.

The BRS supremo was interacting with party leaders and cadre at a private function hall in Antaiipally of Shamirpet mandal, where he promised that he would spend one full day with them every month. This was his first interaction with the party cadre from Gajwel after he made public his decision to also contest from the Kamareddy constituency.

He asked the party workers and leaders of Gajwel to organise a meeting after the election so that they could prepare a blueprint for taking up the pending issues. “Though the development that has taken place in the constituency is exceptionally good, I am not satisfied as I want to develop it further. I have always believed in the saying “Quest for Excellence” and worked in that direction,” the BRS supremo said.

“My aim is that there should not be even one single poor person without a house in the Gajwel constituency,” he said, exuding confidence that the BRS will win 95 to 105 seats in the State.KCR also promised to solve the problems of the oustees under the Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar projects in the constituency after the elections.

He said that due to demonetisation and Covid-19, there was a slowdown in revenue generation, which created some problems for the state. That was the reason why he could not do as much as he wanted, KCR said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SANGAREDDY: Reassuring BRS cadres that he would not leave them in the lurch after the elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that he had a reason to contest from the Kamareddy constituency and said that he would retain Gajwel. It is likely that KCR will face BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender in Gajwel. Asking the party cadres to recall how Gajwel used to be and how it has changed, KCR exuded confidence that the BRS will romp home with a massive majority for the third time in the Assembly elections in the state. The BRS supremo was interacting with party leaders and cadre at a private function hall in Antaiipally of Shamirpet mandal, where he promised that he would spend one full day with them every month. This was his first interaction with the party cadre from Gajwel after he made public his decision to also contest from the Kamareddy constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asked the party workers and leaders of Gajwel to organise a meeting after the election so that they could prepare a blueprint for taking up the pending issues. “Though the development that has taken place in the constituency is exceptionally good, I am not satisfied as I want to develop it further. I have always believed in the saying “Quest for Excellence” and worked in that direction,” the BRS supremo said. “My aim is that there should not be even one single poor person without a house in the Gajwel constituency,” he said, exuding confidence that the BRS will win 95 to 105 seats in the State.KCR also promised to solve the problems of the oustees under the Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar projects in the constituency after the elections. He said that due to demonetisation and Covid-19, there was a slowdown in revenue generation, which created some problems for the state. That was the reason why he could not do as much as he wanted, KCR said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp