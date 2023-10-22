‘BC agenda’ is BJP’s priority, asserts K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP central election committee member K Laxman on Saturday made it clear that the saffron party will be going into the coming elections with the “BC agenda” as its priority.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman said that both the BRS and Congress have fallen short when it comes to providing adequate representation to BCs in the allocation of tickets for the coming elections.“One party, BRS, has given tickets to 23 BCs while the Congress has not even reached that number. It appears that Congress is aiming for BC votes but not seats,” he said.

Laxman declared that the BJP will field 35-40 BC candidates in the forthcoming elections. He also revealed that the party’s central leadership is deliberating whether to lift the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. He stated, “We have conveyed to the central leadership that people and Raja Singh’s supporters in his constituency strongly demand his reinstatement. The party will make a decision accordingly.”

Laxman cautioned the public about what he saw as a trend of BRS, Congress and AIMIM making extravagant promises, likening the election to an auction. He suggested that this could lead Telangana down a path similar to what has been witnessed in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where he claimed that the Congress has failed to fulfil its assurances after coming to power while burdening the people with high taxes.The BJP leader stressed the party’s pro-BC stance by highlighting the representation of BCs in the party’s leadership.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BJP central election committee member K Laxman on Saturday made it clear that the saffron party will be going into the coming elections with the “BC agenda” as its priority. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Laxman said that both the BRS and Congress have fallen short when it comes to providing adequate representation to BCs in the allocation of tickets for the coming elections.“One party, BRS, has given tickets to 23 BCs while the Congress has not even reached that number. It appears that Congress is aiming for BC votes but not seats,” he said. Laxman declared that the BJP will field 35-40 BC candidates in the forthcoming elections. He also revealed that the party’s central leadership is deliberating whether to lift the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. He stated, “We have conveyed to the central leadership that people and Raja Singh’s supporters in his constituency strongly demand his reinstatement. The party will make a decision accordingly.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Laxman cautioned the public about what he saw as a trend of BRS, Congress and AIMIM making extravagant promises, likening the election to an auction. He suggested that this could lead Telangana down a path similar to what has been witnessed in states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where he claimed that the Congress has failed to fulfil its assurances after coming to power while burdening the people with high taxes.The BJP leader stressed the party’s pro-BC stance by highlighting the representation of BCs in the party’s leadership. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp