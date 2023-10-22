BJP to field Eatala in Gajwel to unsettle KCR’s campaign plans

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has a plan up its sleeve to unsettle BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections by fielding Eatala Rajender from the Gajwel constituency.The saffron party plans to replicate the West Bengal strategy where it fielded former Trinamul Congress leader

Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram Assembly constituency. The strategy worked and Adhikari created history by trouncing Mamata who appeared invincible at that time.

Suvendu Adhikari was considered second in command in the Trinamul Congress and right hand man of Mamata before he had joined the BJP. Rajender was also considered very close to KCR before he joined the BJP.

According to sources, the BJP’s idea behind its plan to field Rajender from Gajwel is to force KCR to focus more on his constituency and prevent him from campaigning across the State. The BJP believes that Rajender, a non-controversial Mudiraj community leader, can win the support of a majority of BC voters in Gajwel and leave KCR on a shaky ground.

It serves two purposes if the BJP strategy works. It would be a huge blow to the leadership of KCR as well as dent the image of minister T Harish Rao as a strategist as he is the in-charge of the most important Assembly segment in Telangana.

Sources say that Rajenderwill also contest from his home turf Huzurabad where he has won since 2004. He is likely to set up a camp in Gajwel to undertake a door-to-door campaign to ensure the defeat of his former mentor.

The BJP also expects sympathy to work for Rajender who was nudged out unceremoniously from the Cabinet after their long association during the Telangana statehood movement.Even if he loses from Gajwel, Rajender’s political future would be secure as the BJP may either field him in the Kamareddy Lok Sabha constituency or send him to the Rajya Sabha.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The BJP has a plan up its sleeve to unsettle BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in the upcoming Assembly elections by fielding Eatala Rajender from the Gajwel constituency.The saffron party plans to replicate the West Bengal strategy where it fielded former Trinamul Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram Assembly constituency. The strategy worked and Adhikari created history by trouncing Mamata who appeared invincible at that time. Suvendu Adhikari was considered second in command in the Trinamul Congress and right hand man of Mamata before he had joined the BJP. Rajender was also considered very close to KCR before he joined the BJP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the BJP’s idea behind its plan to field Rajender from Gajwel is to force KCR to focus more on his constituency and prevent him from campaigning across the State. The BJP believes that Rajender, a non-controversial Mudiraj community leader, can win the support of a majority of BC voters in Gajwel and leave KCR on a shaky ground. It serves two purposes if the BJP strategy works. It would be a huge blow to the leadership of KCR as well as dent the image of minister T Harish Rao as a strategist as he is the in-charge of the most important Assembly segment in Telangana. Sources say that Rajenderwill also contest from his home turf Huzurabad where he has won since 2004. He is likely to set up a camp in Gajwel to undertake a door-to-door campaign to ensure the defeat of his former mentor. The BJP also expects sympathy to work for Rajender who was nudged out unceremoniously from the Cabinet after their long association during the Telangana statehood movement.Even if he loses from Gajwel, Rajender’s political future would be secure as the BJP may either field him in the Kamareddy Lok Sabha constituency or send him to the Rajya Sabha. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp