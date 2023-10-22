BRS will cross the 2018 tally in Assembly elections, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday disclosed that the party will be setting up war rooms in all the 119 constituencies, in addition to a State-level war room to bolster its presence and influence at the micro-level ahead of the Assembly elections on November 30.

In a chitchat with reporters at the Pragathi Bhavan, Rama Rao revealed that the party has appointed booth level in-charges across the State.

Exuding confidence that the BRS will surpass its 2018 tally, the IT minister stated that the 2014 election was amidst the euphoria of a separate state, the 2018 election was all about development and said that the current election is being fought on emotions and continuity of performance.

He said that four factors — trust in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, political vacuum in the Congress, the 55-year rule of the Congress, and BJP’s ‘defeatist attitude’ will propel the BRS to victory.

Rebutting the accusations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said that the income from sand mining during the Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 was just Rs 39.4 crore against the Rs 5,800 crore in the BRS regime. “Where did all this money go in all those years? Sand mafia, land mafia and suitcase culture are theirs,” he alleged, advising Rahul to come to Telangana prepared next time.

He also criticised Rahul’s comments that it was in his blood and DNA to fight against communal politics. “Are not Shiv Sena, a Hindu party, and Congress, not in alliance in Maharashtra, and running a coalition government in Meghalaya?” Rama Rao asked.

Referring to the “six guarantees” of the Congress, he charged the grand old party of failing to implement its own Udaipur Declaration and asked whether the people would trust it to implement its guarantees.

He claimed that the BJP and Congress were closely aligned, citing instances of “camaraderie” between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The BJP and Congress are like husband and wife. Rahul Gandhi hugging and hoodwinking the Prime Minister,” Rama Rao said. He contended that AIMIM, described as a “friendly party” of the BRS, was not a communal party.

Commenting on defections from BRS into other parties, Rama Rao reminded that the pink party had a number of leaders in Khammam during the last elections but won only one seat.“We have done away with some leaders and are expecting more seats in Khammam now. As per our internal surveys, there may be some leaders leaving the party, but not the voters,” Rama Rao said. “It must be remembered that persons are not important, the institution is,” he said.

