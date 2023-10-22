CEO calls on EROs and ROs to stay alert ahead of Telangana assembly elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the date for Assembly election notification draws closer, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj took stock of the situation with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and other senior officials through a video conference. He drew the attention of the officials to the gaps in the system in enforcing the model code of conduct despite the instructions given to all.

The CEO was particular about the complaints received from public as well as from political parties and asked the officials at the district level to convene district grievances committee on seizure of cash and valuables and see that genuine cases are solved immediately after taking all parameters into consideration. He also appraised them of the need to prepare and send accurate reports on seizures.

The CEO instructed the officials to give wide publicity to District Grievance Committees and issue receipts for every seizure.In case the party from whom cash or any valuable items were seized should be given an opportunity to appeal if they felt aggrieved, he said.DGP Anjani Kumar also stressed the need for taking up confidence building exercise among voters.

Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar asked those on election duty to send conclusive reports. Joint CEO Sarfaraj Ahmed elaborated on the use of various forms and Deputy CEO Satyavani advised all DEOs to upload 12 D forms on their websites for the convenience of the needy.

