Home States Telangana

CEO calls on EROs and ROs to stay alert ahead of Telangana assembly elections

The CEO instructed the officials to give wide publicity to District Grievance Committees and issue receipts for every seizure.

Published: 22nd October 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Voter-friendly, fair polls our goal, says Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the date for Assembly election notification draws closer, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj took stock of the situation with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and other senior officials through a video conference. He drew the attention of the officials to the gaps in the system in enforcing the model code of conduct despite the instructions given to all.

The CEO was particular about the complaints received from public as well as from political parties and asked the officials at the district level to convene district grievances committee on seizure of cash and valuables and see that genuine cases are solved immediately after taking all parameters into consideration. He also appraised them of the need to prepare and send accurate reports on seizures.

The CEO instructed the officials to give wide publicity to District Grievance Committees and issue receipts for every seizure.In case the party from whom cash or any valuable items were seized should be given an opportunity to appeal if they felt aggrieved, he said.DGP Anjani Kumar also stressed the need for taking up confidence building exercise among voters.

Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar asked those on election duty to send conclusive reports. Joint CEO Sarfaraj Ahmed elaborated on the use of various forms and Deputy CEO Satyavani advised all DEOs to upload 12 D forms on their websites for the convenience of the needy.

Focuses on loopholes in implementation of Model Code of conduct

CEO draws attention of the officials to the gaps in the system in enforcing the model code of conduct despite the instructions given to all. Advised all DEOs to upload 12 D forms on their websites for the convenience of the needy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp