Home States Telangana

Crunchy deets: Talk of heavyweights taking on each other flummoxes Congress

In view of the Assembly elections, the Congress, BJP and BRS are taking care to not cross the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission of India.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy | Express

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

Mothkupalli asks KCR to fix muhurtham for suicide

Armed with a bottle full of pesticide, former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu created a sensation on Saturday. He said that he would end his life by consuming the pesticide if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not implement Dalit Bandhu. Not only that, Narsimhulu asked the CM to fix an appropriate muhurtham for his suicide. He then proceeded to explain the reason for his ‘desperation’. “I am getting messages from people asking me when they would get Dalit Bandhu. I had made a promise to them in good faith, and now they are wishing I die. So, KCR better fix a proper muhurtham for me to end my life,” the former minister said.

Is an anonymous donor behind the YSRTP?

In view of the Assembly elections, the Congress, BJP and BRS are taking care to not cross the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission of India. The ruling BRS has already handed out cheques of Rs 40 lakh each to its candidates, along with B-forms. The Congress and BJP are expected to follow suit. However, this has drawn attention to the YSR Telangana Party which has declared that it will field candidates in all 119 constituencies. Questions about where the party will get money from are being asked. A discussion taking place within the party is that an anonymous donor has suddenly and inexplicably come forward to fund the party.

Talk of heavyweights taking on each other flummoxes Congress

An interesting rumour is doing rounds in political circles that has raised eyebrows. According to the rumour, the Congress is contemplating pitting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy against BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy while MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy will take on KT Rama in Sircilla. Not only that, there is talk that the Congress may field party veteran Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Harish Rao. In this digital age, the rumour has spread like wildfire and even Congress are taken aback. They are wondering at the source of the rumour and its timing. The Congress is dismissing the rumour, saying that if its stalwarts do contest against BRS heavyweights, they may have to focus only on their own segments at the cost of the party’s victory bid.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp