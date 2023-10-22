Crunchy deets: Talk of heavyweights taking on each other flummoxes Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

Mothkupalli asks KCR to fix muhurtham for suicide

Armed with a bottle full of pesticide, former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu created a sensation on Saturday. He said that he would end his life by consuming the pesticide if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not implement Dalit Bandhu. Not only that, Narsimhulu asked the CM to fix an appropriate muhurtham for his suicide. He then proceeded to explain the reason for his ‘desperation’. “I am getting messages from people asking me when they would get Dalit Bandhu. I had made a promise to them in good faith, and now they are wishing I die. So, KCR better fix a proper muhurtham for me to end my life,” the former minister said.

Is an anonymous donor behind the YSRTP?

In view of the Assembly elections, the Congress, BJP and BRS are taking care to not cross the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission of India. The ruling BRS has already handed out cheques of Rs 40 lakh each to its candidates, along with B-forms. The Congress and BJP are expected to follow suit. However, this has drawn attention to the YSR Telangana Party which has declared that it will field candidates in all 119 constituencies. Questions about where the party will get money from are being asked. A discussion taking place within the party is that an anonymous donor has suddenly and inexplicably come forward to fund the party.

Talk of heavyweights taking on each other flummoxes Congress

An interesting rumour is doing rounds in political circles that has raised eyebrows. According to the rumour, the Congress is contemplating pitting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy against BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy while MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy will take on KT Rama in Sircilla. Not only that, there is talk that the Congress may field party veteran Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Harish Rao. In this digital age, the rumour has spread like wildfire and even Congress are taken aback. They are wondering at the source of the rumour and its timing. The Congress is dismissing the rumour, saying that if its stalwarts do contest against BRS heavyweights, they may have to focus only on their own segments at the cost of the party’s victory bid.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Mothkupalli asks KCR to fix muhurtham for suicide Armed with a bottle full of pesticide, former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu created a sensation on Saturday. He said that he would end his life by consuming the pesticide if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not implement Dalit Bandhu. Not only that, Narsimhulu asked the CM to fix an appropriate muhurtham for his suicide. He then proceeded to explain the reason for his ‘desperation’. “I am getting messages from people asking me when they would get Dalit Bandhu. I had made a promise to them in good faith, and now they are wishing I die. So, KCR better fix a proper muhurtham for me to end my life,” the former minister said. Is an anonymous donor behind the YSRTP?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In view of the Assembly elections, the Congress, BJP and BRS are taking care to not cross the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission of India. The ruling BRS has already handed out cheques of Rs 40 lakh each to its candidates, along with B-forms. The Congress and BJP are expected to follow suit. However, this has drawn attention to the YSR Telangana Party which has declared that it will field candidates in all 119 constituencies. Questions about where the party will get money from are being asked. A discussion taking place within the party is that an anonymous donor has suddenly and inexplicably come forward to fund the party. Talk of heavyweights taking on each other flummoxes Congress An interesting rumour is doing rounds in political circles that has raised eyebrows. According to the rumour, the Congress is contemplating pitting TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy against BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy while MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy will take on KT Rama in Sircilla. Not only that, there is talk that the Congress may field party veteran Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Harish Rao. In this digital age, the rumour has spread like wildfire and even Congress are taken aback. They are wondering at the source of the rumour and its timing. The Congress is dismissing the rumour, saying that if its stalwarts do contest against BRS heavyweights, they may have to focus only on their own segments at the cost of the party’s victory bid. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp