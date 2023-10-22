I-T searches AMR Group of companies at Banjara Hills

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax (I-T) officials, along with members of a special cell of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Saturday carried out searches at 12 places linked to the AMR Group of companies in connection with Rs 3.5 crore seized by Task Force police during vehicle checking at Banjara Hills two days ago. The confiscated money was handed over to the I-T department.

Officials searched AMR Group headquarters at Banjara Hills and the residence of group chairman and MD A Mahesh Kumar Reddy at Jubilee Hills. Based on the information provided to the Task Force by the two persons who were shifting the Rs 3.5 crore from neighbouring Karnataka to Hyderabad, the agency focused on Mahesh Reddy.

I-T department sources said the money reportedly belonged to Mahesh Reddy, so the officials carried out searches in the residences of the group’s directors residences as well as in its corporate office. I-T officials also questioned Mahesh Reddy over the seized money. They also verified accounts, logbooks, digital payments sheets, company audits and a second set of logbooks which had no record of transactions filed in the I-T returns.

Sources said that Mahesh Reddy is known to have dabbled in film production and has business interests in mining, construction and irrigation, and is a close associate of senior Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.The ECI has focused on prominent businesspersons who are believed to have made huge donations to a few particular political parties ahead of the Assembly elections.

It may be mentioned here that during a recent raid at Bengaluru, I-T officials seized Rs 42 crore from the residence of a contractor and another Rs 40 crore from a builder. These two allegedly are linked to a former MLA and former MLC from Karnataka. The seizures have sparked a political slugfest with the BJP, BRS and JD(S) alleging that the money was meant for the Congress election campaign in Telangana.

