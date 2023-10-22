Junior doctors in Hyderabad to boycott duties if stipend not paid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issue of stipends for junior doctors has become a significant concern in the State, as neither government nor private colleges are providing any financial support.

On one hand, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJDA) has issued a warning to boycott their duties if delayed stipends and arrears are not disbursed by the end of this month. Conversely, a recent survey conducted by the National Medical Council has revealed that approximately 70% of medical colleges are failing to provide the mandatory stipend to MBBS interns and PG students.

The junior doctors employed in government hospitals have not received their stipends for August and September. Many of these junior doctors are the primary breadwinners for their families, and a significant number of them are facing financial pressure. They are eagerly awaiting the release of their pending stipends, particularly during this festive season.

In a representation, the TJUDA stated, “If we do not receive our stipends promptly, we may be compelled to initiate a strike beginning on October 30 as it appears to be the only viable option at this point.”Junior doctors in government hospitals have frequently encountered issues with stipend delays in the past. In some instances, these issues have only been resolved after resorting to strikes and drawing attention to their concerns.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on October 17 strongly criticised the National Medical Commission (NMC) in response to revelations that approximately 70% of medical colleges in the country are not complying with the requirement to provide stipends to MBBS interns and PG students.Dr M Rajeev Naik, advisor to TJUDA stated that in Telangana, not a single private college is providing stipends to interns and PGs. In cases where some colleges do offer stipends, the payments are either taken back by management through cheques or are below the stipend rates in government medical colleges within the State.

Dr Naik expressed concerns, emphasising that when colleges fail to pay stipends to students, it equates to a form of bonded labour, where doctors continue to work despite facing numerous administrative and basic facility issues. He urged private medical colleges to adhere to the NMC rules and pay stipends to interns and PGs at rates equivalent to those provided by government colleges. If not complied, TJUDA is prepared to represent this issue to the NMC, as per the instructions and NMC has warned all private medical colleges over the delay of stipends.

