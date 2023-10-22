Home States Telangana

KIMS using AI to help extend stroke treatment window

This new AI technology enabling informed medical decisions, now opens up the possibility of saving patients even if they receive treatment within the “golden day” (24 hours).

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Saturday unveiled the Rapid AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, originally developed and tested in the United States, effectively extending the treatment window for ischemic stroke patients.

Traditionally, only patients treated within the “golden hour” (4.5 hours) could be saved, this new AI technology, offering clear brain area visualisations and enabling informed medical decisions, now opens up the possibility of saving patients even if they receive treatment within the “golden day” (24 hours).

Rapid AI works by joining advanced imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans. The AI software analyses brain images, distinguishing between two critical regions, the core which represents severely damaged brain tissue and the penumbra, the at-risk area, which is still salvageable.Ischemic strokes occur when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked, depriving the brain of oxygen. Thrombolytic agents, which can dissolve these clots, are only effective within the first 4.5 hours.

Beyond this timeframe, the treatment’s effectiveness decreases, and it may even lead to adverse effects. The latest research and technology has made it possible to mechanically remove the brain clot for up to 24 hours. However, this needs the right selection of patients, determined based on the assessment of already damaged brain tissue and the still undamaged but at risk brain tissue.

The traditional approach involved assessing the extent of brain damage by looking at CT and MRI brain with naked eye. However, this method is often imprecise, as stroke damage can affect scattered regions of the brain rather than one region.

To address this limitation, KIMS Hospitals has adopted the Rapid AI software. This software, integrated with MRI technology, accurately calculates the core and penumbra areas of the brain, providing a comprehensive and precise assessment that enables doctors to perform mechanical thrombectomy, effectively removing the blockage.

“Rapid AI has a potential to transform stroke care in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” Dr Manas Panigrahi, senior consultant of neurosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, elaborated on this innovative approach. He said that the introduction of Rapid AI marks a significant milestone in stroke care in the region. Instead of transferring patients, local healthcare providers can transmit MRI images to KIMS for expert evaluation and guidance, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences AI stroke

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp