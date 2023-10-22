KIMS using AI to help extend stroke treatment window

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Saturday unveiled the Rapid AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, originally developed and tested in the United States, effectively extending the treatment window for ischemic stroke patients.

Traditionally, only patients treated within the “golden hour” (4.5 hours) could be saved, this new AI technology, offering clear brain area visualisations and enabling informed medical decisions, now opens up the possibility of saving patients even if they receive treatment within the “golden day” (24 hours).

Rapid AI works by joining advanced imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans. The AI software analyses brain images, distinguishing between two critical regions, the core which represents severely damaged brain tissue and the penumbra, the at-risk area, which is still salvageable.Ischemic strokes occur when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked, depriving the brain of oxygen. Thrombolytic agents, which can dissolve these clots, are only effective within the first 4.5 hours.

Beyond this timeframe, the treatment’s effectiveness decreases, and it may even lead to adverse effects. The latest research and technology has made it possible to mechanically remove the brain clot for up to 24 hours. However, this needs the right selection of patients, determined based on the assessment of already damaged brain tissue and the still undamaged but at risk brain tissue.

The traditional approach involved assessing the extent of brain damage by looking at CT and MRI brain with naked eye. However, this method is often imprecise, as stroke damage can affect scattered regions of the brain rather than one region.

To address this limitation, KIMS Hospitals has adopted the Rapid AI software. This software, integrated with MRI technology, accurately calculates the core and penumbra areas of the brain, providing a comprehensive and precise assessment that enables doctors to perform mechanical thrombectomy, effectively removing the blockage.

“Rapid AI has a potential to transform stroke care in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” Dr Manas Panigrahi, senior consultant of neurosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, elaborated on this innovative approach. He said that the introduction of Rapid AI marks a significant milestone in stroke care in the region. Instead of transferring patients, local healthcare providers can transmit MRI images to KIMS for expert evaluation and guidance, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Saturday unveiled the Rapid AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, originally developed and tested in the United States, effectively extending the treatment window for ischemic stroke patients. Traditionally, only patients treated within the “golden hour” (4.5 hours) could be saved, this new AI technology, offering clear brain area visualisations and enabling informed medical decisions, now opens up the possibility of saving patients even if they receive treatment within the “golden day” (24 hours). Rapid AI works by joining advanced imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans. The AI software analyses brain images, distinguishing between two critical regions, the core which represents severely damaged brain tissue and the penumbra, the at-risk area, which is still salvageable.Ischemic strokes occur when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked, depriving the brain of oxygen. Thrombolytic agents, which can dissolve these clots, are only effective within the first 4.5 hours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Beyond this timeframe, the treatment’s effectiveness decreases, and it may even lead to adverse effects. The latest research and technology has made it possible to mechanically remove the brain clot for up to 24 hours. However, this needs the right selection of patients, determined based on the assessment of already damaged brain tissue and the still undamaged but at risk brain tissue. The traditional approach involved assessing the extent of brain damage by looking at CT and MRI brain with naked eye. However, this method is often imprecise, as stroke damage can affect scattered regions of the brain rather than one region. To address this limitation, KIMS Hospitals has adopted the Rapid AI software. This software, integrated with MRI technology, accurately calculates the core and penumbra areas of the brain, providing a comprehensive and precise assessment that enables doctors to perform mechanical thrombectomy, effectively removing the blockage. “Rapid AI has a potential to transform stroke care in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” Dr Manas Panigrahi, senior consultant of neurosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, elaborated on this innovative approach. He said that the introduction of Rapid AI marks a significant milestone in stroke care in the region. Instead of transferring patients, local healthcare providers can transmit MRI images to KIMS for expert evaluation and guidance, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp