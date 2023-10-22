Telangana BJP releases first list with 52 candidates for Assembly Elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP, which met on October 20, under the chairmanship of party president JP Nadda cleared the names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders were present at the meeting.

Out of four MPs from the state, three were fielded in the Assembly elections. Karimnagar MP and former state president of BJP Bandi Sanjay was fielded from the Karimnagar Assembly segment. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was fielded from the Korutla Assembly segment. The party revoked the suspension on T Raja Singh today and fielded him again from the Goshamahal Assembly segment.

Huzurabad MLA E Rajender will contest from two Assembly segments. Rajender will contest again from Huzurabad and also from Gajwel Assembly against Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was fielded from the Boath (ST) Assembly segment. However, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy's name was not found in the first list.

ends

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections. The Central Election Committee of the BJP, which met on October 20, under the chairmanship of party president JP Nadda cleared the names. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders were present at the meeting. Out of four MPs from the state, three were fielded in the Assembly elections. Karimnagar MP and former state president of BJP Bandi Sanjay was fielded from the Karimnagar Assembly segment. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was fielded from the Korutla Assembly segment. The party revoked the suspension on T Raja Singh today and fielded him again from the Goshamahal Assembly segment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Huzurabad MLA E Rajender will contest from two Assembly segments. Rajender will contest again from Huzurabad and also from Gajwel Assembly against Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was fielded from the Boath (ST) Assembly segment. However, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy's name was not found in the first list. ends Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp