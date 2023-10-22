Telangana congress may release full list after Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress screening committee for Telangana elections on Saturday met at the residence of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal to discuss the candidates for the remaining 64 Assembly constituencies in the State and to review the first list in light of recent entries into the party.

The screening committee appealed to the party’s central election committee (CEC) to announce the full and final list in one go, instead of doing so in phases. Meanwhile, the Telangana Congress leaders are preparing to face the wrath of disgruntled aspirants who they expect would storm the party headquarters in Hyderabad after the list is announced like they did when the first list was declared.

It is learnt that CEC is expected to meet only after Dasara, most likely on October 25. However, sources in the party said that there was a possibility of the party releasing a second list with around 20 to 30 names.

Speaking to TNIE, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who is also part of the screening committee, said that the list may be declared after the CEC meeting. He said that they discussed extensively the probable nominees for the remaining seats. He also indicated that the screening committee would meet one more time to decide on several seats.

During the bus yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik, BRS general secretary Bandi Ramesh, former Medchal MLA M Sudheer Reddy and other prominent leaders joined the Congress. In the wake of some of the segments from which the newcomers are expecting a ticket, the party extensively discussed the possibilities of fielding them.

