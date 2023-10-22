Telangana polls: Suspense over release of BJP's first candidates list

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspense continues over the release of BJP's first list of candidates which was expected to be officially released on Saturday night. However, leaks from the party leadership revealed on Saturday, that candidates have been finalised for around 55 assembly constituencies out of the total 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana.

The leaks have revealed that the list comprised 20 candidates from the backward classes, 14 from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, 14 from the Reddy community and 6 from the Velama community.

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, BJP state elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar, and BJP state in-charge Sunil Bansal were known to have called around 40-50 selected candidates on Saturday to congratulate them and to give them directions on buckling up their shoes for the big fight.

The leaders were known to have asked the candidates to start aggressively campaigning in their respective constituencies immediately, and to meet the local BJP leaders to seek their support.

An interesting development was the allotment of 12 seats to Jana Sena by BJP, as part of their seat-sharing arrangement. Most of these constituencies are part of the erstwhile Khammam district. Only Kukatpally is one urban constituency given to Jana Sena.

It is known that Kishan Reddy and BJP MP K Laxman had met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter's residence last week. Jana Sena had proposed to field 32 of its candidates whom Pawan wanted to field.

Pawan was known to have been interested in fielding his foot soldiers from more urban constituencies, but BJP leadership had insisted that he fielded his party's candidates from rural areas as well.

Jana Sena got Wyra, Madhira, Khammam, Kothagudem, Aswaraopet, Palair, Sathupalli, Yellandhu, Kukatpalli, Nakrekal, Kodad and Palakurthi as part of the seat-sharing understanding between the two parties.

On the expected lines, BJP MLA and the party's state election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender will be pitted against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel, apart from him contesting from Huzurabad constituency as well.

Karimnagar MP and BJP general secretary is being fielded from Karimnagar constituency.

Prominent BJP leaders, including Kishan Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, DK Aruna and BJP MP K Laxman were not known to have figured in the first list, which raised speculations on whether these former or present MPs will be contesting in the state elections.

The unreleased list saw much 'Nari Shakti' in it, with representation from strong women leaders making it to the nominations round.

Former TDP MLA Annapurnamma was reportedly chosen to represent the party from Balkonda constituency.

Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, the daughter-in-law of BJP stalwart Chandupatla Janga Reddy has been the candidate for Bhupalapalli.

BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama is being pitted against BRS working president KT Rama Rao from Sircilla.

Boga Shravani, the municipal chairperson from Jagtial municipality, who switched from BRS to BJP, will contest from Jagtial.

Other women power in the saffron party's arsenal are Rao Padma from Warangal West constituency, Atunatara from Jukkal, Bodige Shobha from Choppadandi and Sridevi from Bellampalli among others.

Suspense continues on whether the party will be revoking the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, and whether he will be fielded from that constituency again.

Shortlisted candidates from BJP as of Saturday:

Kollapur: Sudhakar Rao

Kalwakurthy: Talloju Achary

Choppadandi: Bodige Shobha

Maheshwaram: A Sriramulu Yadav

Sircilla: Rani Rudrama

Narayankhed: Sangappa

Bhuvanagiri: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Quthbullapur: Kuna Srisailam Goud

Chennur: G Vivek Venkatswamy

Jukkal: Arunatara

Korutla: D Arvind

Bellampalli: Sridevi

Balkonda: Annapurnamma

Warangal West: Rao Padma

Warangal East: Errabelli Pradeep Rao

Bhupalapalli: Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay

Gajwel: Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender

Patancheru: Nandeeshwar Goud

Jagtial: Boga Sravani

Dubbak: M Raghunandan Rao

Adilabad: Payal Shankar

Ibrahimpatnam: Dayanand Goud

Suryapet: Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao

Boath: Soyam Bapurao

Nagarjunsagar: Nivedhita Reddy

Mahabubnagar: AP Jithender Reddy

Khanapur: Ramesh Rathod

Nirmal: A Maheshwar Reddy

Jangaon: Dushyant Reddy

Andhole: Babumohan

Dharmapuri: S Kumar

Uppal: NVSS Prabhakar

Huzurnagar: Srilatha Reddy

Vemulawada: Chennamaneni Vikas Rao

Sirpur: Palvai Harish

Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel

Nizamabad Urban: Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Suspense continues over the release of BJP's first list of candidates which was expected to be officially released on Saturday night. However, leaks from the party leadership revealed on Saturday, that candidates have been finalised for around 55 assembly constituencies out of the total 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana. The leaks have revealed that the list comprised 20 candidates from the backward classes, 14 from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, 14 from the Reddy community and 6 from the Velama community. BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, BJP state elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar, and BJP state in-charge Sunil Bansal were known to have called around 40-50 selected candidates on Saturday to congratulate them and to give them directions on buckling up their shoes for the big fight.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The leaders were known to have asked the candidates to start aggressively campaigning in their respective constituencies immediately, and to meet the local BJP leaders to seek their support. An interesting development was the allotment of 12 seats to Jana Sena by BJP, as part of their seat-sharing arrangement. Most of these constituencies are part of the erstwhile Khammam district. Only Kukatpally is one urban constituency given to Jana Sena. It is known that Kishan Reddy and BJP MP K Laxman had met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter's residence last week. Jana Sena had proposed to field 32 of its candidates whom Pawan wanted to field. Pawan was known to have been interested in fielding his foot soldiers from more urban constituencies, but BJP leadership had insisted that he fielded his party's candidates from rural areas as well. Jana Sena got Wyra, Madhira, Khammam, Kothagudem, Aswaraopet, Palair, Sathupalli, Yellandhu, Kukatpalli, Nakrekal, Kodad and Palakurthi as part of the seat-sharing understanding between the two parties. On the expected lines, BJP MLA and the party's state election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender will be pitted against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel, apart from him contesting from Huzurabad constituency as well. Karimnagar MP and BJP general secretary is being fielded from Karimnagar constituency. Prominent BJP leaders, including Kishan Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, DK Aruna and BJP MP K Laxman were not known to have figured in the first list, which raised speculations on whether these former or present MPs will be contesting in the state elections. The unreleased list saw much 'Nari Shakti' in it, with representation from strong women leaders making it to the nominations round. Former TDP MLA Annapurnamma was reportedly chosen to represent the party from Balkonda constituency. Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, the daughter-in-law of BJP stalwart Chandupatla Janga Reddy has been the candidate for Bhupalapalli. BJP state spokesperson Rani Rudrama is being pitted against BRS working president KT Rama Rao from Sircilla. Boga Shravani, the municipal chairperson from Jagtial municipality, who switched from BRS to BJP, will contest from Jagtial. Other women power in the saffron party's arsenal are Rao Padma from Warangal West constituency, Atunatara from Jukkal, Bodige Shobha from Choppadandi and Sridevi from Bellampalli among others. Suspense continues on whether the party will be revoking the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, and whether he will be fielded from that constituency again. Shortlisted candidates from BJP as of Saturday: Kollapur: Sudhakar Rao Kalwakurthy: Talloju Achary Choppadandi: Bodige Shobha Maheshwaram: A Sriramulu Yadav Sircilla: Rani Rudrama Narayankhed: Sangappa Bhuvanagiri: Gudur Narayana Reddy Quthbullapur: Kuna Srisailam Goud Chennur: G Vivek Venkatswamy Jukkal: Arunatara Korutla: D Arvind Bellampalli: Sridevi Balkonda: Annapurnamma Warangal West: Rao Padma Warangal East: Errabelli Pradeep Rao Bhupalapalli: Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Gajwel: Eatala Rajender Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender Patancheru: Nandeeshwar Goud Jagtial: Boga Sravani Dubbak: M Raghunandan Rao Adilabad: Payal Shankar Ibrahimpatnam: Dayanand Goud Suryapet: Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao Boath: Soyam Bapurao Nagarjunsagar: Nivedhita Reddy Mahabubnagar: AP Jithender Reddy Khanapur: Ramesh Rathod Nirmal: A Maheshwar Reddy Jangaon: Dushyant Reddy Andhole: Babumohan Dharmapuri: S Kumar Uppal: NVSS Prabhakar Huzurnagar: Srilatha Reddy Vemulawada: Chennamaneni Vikas Rao Sirpur: Palvai Harish Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel Nizamabad Urban: Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp