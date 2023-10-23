52 get the go-ahead to contest; another BJP list after Dasara in Telangana

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to the suspense over who the BJP is going to field, the party’s central office on Sunday gave 52 candidates the go-ahead to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the media here on Sunday, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that the candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced after Dasara.

Kishan Reddy said the party’s central leadership was convinced by the explanation T Raja Singh gave regarding the alleged blasphemous remarks he made and decided to field him once again from the Goshamahal constituency. Additionally, his suspension was also revoked by the party leadership, he added.

He said that three MPs, three sitting MLAs, 11 former MLAs, three former MPs, former and present municipal chairpersons, ZPTC members and other public representatives have been named in the party’s first list of candidates.

“We will convert the anti-BRS government wave in favour of the BJP in the elections. The BRS and Congress are twins who are examples of corruption and family rule,” he said, making an appeal to the people of Telangana to vote for BJP.

Accusing the BRS of threatening opposition party workers and foisting false cases, he told officials not to succumb to pressure from the BRS, and to act in an unbiased manner to ensure fair elections. He said that BJP workers will go door-to-door ‘touching every voter’s heart’ during the campaign, which he said, will gain pace after Dasara.

