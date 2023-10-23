BRS war rooms to help the party win: KT Rama Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the public mood was in favour of BRS, the party has decided to set up war rooms in all the Assembly segments to ensure that every voter exercises their franchise. The war rooms in Assembly segments would be linked with the main war room at the party headquarters.

“We will adopt a scientific approach and see that all the voters, who are positive towards BRS, exercise their franchise,” BRS working president KT Rama Rao told reporters after addressing the Assembly segment in-charges and representatives of party war rooms here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, responding to Rama Rao’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy said that the BRS working president was a “cultureless person”. In response, he said there was no need to learn about ‘culture from the Congress’, especially from a leader like K Jana Reddy.

“If at all Jana Reddy wanted to say something on culture, let him go and preach the same to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy,” the BRS working president said, adding that the Congress sold the PCC chief post for Rs 50 crore and is even selling Assembly tickets now. Rama Rao wondered why Jana Reddy did not speak about culture when the TPCC chief called upon the people to perform ‘pinda pradanam’ to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“What did Jana Reddy do when Congress leaders wanted the people to stone KCR to death,” he asked. He also recalled that BJP State president G Kishan Reddy ran away when all the MLAs tendered their resignations for the sake of a separate Telangana.

‘Be active on social media’

Earlier, Rama Rao along with senior party leader and Finance Minister T Harish Rao conducted a meeting with the party Assembly and war room in-charges.The BRS working president called upon party leaders to be very active on social media. Because of his presence on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a national leader, he said.

The war room in-charges would observe the trends in their respective segments and send the feedback to the party headquarters. The party would take necessary measures on the same during electioneering.

